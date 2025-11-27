Things to do in the DC area: Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park, film festival … and more!

Those looking for a holiday paradise should keep an eye on this winter carnival that is on its way to D.C. The inaugural Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park opens Friday and runs on select dates through Dec. 30.

The experience hosts a variety of activities, including a 100-foot tubing slide, a winter train ride, LED seesaws, a nine-hole putt-putt course and a snowball throwing challenge.

The outdoors event is held on the field and is tailored for all ages, though the Après Chalet by Fireball with a “hidden speakeasy” is restricted to guests ages 21 and older.

Jonathan Stahl, vice president of Nationals Park events, said some of the food and drink items to look forward to include roasted nuts, funnel cakes, hot cocoa in specialty mugs that can be spiked if desired, savory hand pies and “classic ballpark fare.” The speakeasy is also restricted to up to 50 guests with “some of the best mixologists in Washington.”

General admission tickets are roughly $30 per person. Food, beverages and retail items are available for additional purchase.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

‘Season’s Greenings: Dino-Mite!’

The U.S. Botanic Garden is hosting its annual “Season’s Greenings” exhibit; but this time, it will host more than just holiday decor and D.C. landmarks made from plants. It will also showcase displays of dinosaurs made from plant parts as well. Note that the outdoor train display only runs during certain hours. There is no admission fee and no tickets are required. The exhibit runs through Jan. 4, 2026.

Folger Frost Fair

Starting Friday, the Folger Shakespeare Library is hosting a monthlong winter festival with holiday music and free activities. The Folger Frost Fair, which runs through Jan. 4, 2026, includes Christmas carols, tributes to Emily Dickinson’s 195th and Jane Austen’s 250th birthdays, plus an Austen afternoon tea. Families can also get excited for craft stations, storytimes and wintry treats at Quill & Crumb cafe.

Native American Heritage Day

Join the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian on Friday to celebrate Native American Heritage Day. The museum is hosting award-winning hoop dancer Joseph Secody, who will demonstrate the power and art of the Hoop Dance. There are three free chances to see the performance throughout the day.

Punk Rock Karaoke

If you’re a fan of belting out tunes from bands, such as 100 Gecs, Bad Moves, Ekko Astral and other punk rock bands, don’t miss Black Cat’s punk rock karaoke event on Friday. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

A History of Punk Fanzines in Washington

D.C. punk historian John R. Davis will illustrate the history of D.C. punk fanzines and their ongoing relevance at a virtual talk on Monday, hosted by The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum. Registration is required.

Trans Writing Workshop

Rhizome D.C. is hosting a Trans Writing Workshop on Sunday that covers topics, such as “how to help maintain focus and writing inspiration during such stressful cultural times.” The free workshop is tailored for trans, nonbinary and Two-Spirit writers of all experience levels.

Maryland

Disco Biblioteca

Facilitated by Takoma Radio’s own Night Nurse, People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, is hosting an event where folks can listen to curated playlists inspired by the store’s book selection. The event is this Friday.

Takoma Collective Fall Market

This Saturday, shop at the Takoma Collective Fall Market to buy the works of local artists, creators and makers. The event is on Laurel Avenue in the heart of downtown Takoma Park, Maryland. For more holiday markets to consider, WTOP has you covered with over 30 mapped across the D.C. area.

A Swingin’ Little Christmas! Starring Jane Lynch

Once again, actress Jane Lynch is hosting a jazzy musical show, called “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland. The event is on Saturday with “late ’50s, early ’60s style” music reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams. Hear Lynch’s full interview with WTOP to learn more about the event.

AFI European Union Film Showcase

For its 38th year, the AFI European Union Film Showcase features a mix of international film festival award winners as well as new talents to offer a variety of film screenings worth attending. The event spans from Dec. 3 through 21 at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Virginia

Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration

Celebrate the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix through blues, rock and soul live performances at Jammin Java this Friday. The Vienna, Virginia, venue is hosting the Jonathan Sloane and the Bobby Thompson Band with tickets that cost $27 per person.

Mount Vernon by Candlelight

Learn about the holiday traditions of 18th-century Virginia at Mount Vernon during a candlelit guided tour that explores the first and second floors of George Washington’s mansion, Mount Vernon. General admission for this Friday’s and Saturday’s event costs approximately $41 per person for adults and those above the age of 12 or $33 for those under the age of 12.

