Over 30 holiday markets in the DC area, mapped

The holiday season is nearing, and with it comes a bounty of markets to visit. WTOP has highlighted more than 30 locations in the region to check out.

The holiday season is nearing, and with it comes a bounty of markets worth shopping at, while enjoying a much-needed mug of hot cocoa and other festive treats.

WTOP reached out to the event organizers of the D.C. Holiday Market in the Dupont Circle neighborhood to find out what’s new this year.

As the D.C. Holiday Market celebrates its second year in Dupont Circle, local shoppers can expect a slight location change. This year, the market is moving from 19th Street NW, behind Kramers, to New Hampshire Avenue NW.

It’s one block away from the 19th Street location, and on a wider site compared to the previous year. But, it’s still only two blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro station.

“We’re providing a great experience and a magical experience, something that’s fun and exciting and brings you into a neighborhood that makes you want to hang around,” said Michael Berman, president of Diverse Markets Management, which operates the D.C. Holiday Market in partnership with the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District.

“This is the most important time of the year for small businesses and vendors, and providing a venue for them and incubating these small businesses into something bigger and better is the heartbeat of what we do,” Berman said.

There are over 35 small businesses featured in this year’s market, with Berman encouraging shoppers to come more than once as there will be an “exhibitor turnover” on Dec. 1.

The D.C. Holiday Market runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 23, open seven days a week, but closed on Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

For more markets to choose from, WTOP listed and mapped more than 30 in the region below:

