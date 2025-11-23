Actress Jane Lynch brings ‘Swingin’ Little Christmas’ show back to Strathmore

On Nov. 29, "A Swingin’ Little Christmas" comes to the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, a venue the actress holds in high regard.

Actress Jane Lynch is bringing what she calls a “musical Christmas extravaganza” to the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland. (Courtesy Jane Lynch/Strathmore) Courtesy Jane Lynch/Strathmore At Strathmore, Lynch will be accompanied by Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Flannery is known for her role portraying Meredith Palmer on TV’s “The Office.” (Courtesy Jane Lynch/Strathmore) Courtesy Jane Lynch/Strathmore Actress Jane Lynch brings what she calls a “musical Christmas extravaganza” to the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, on Nov. 29. (Courtesy Jane Lynch/Strathmore) Courtesy Jane Lynch/Strathmore ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Actress Jane Lynch will be in Montgomery County, Maryland, the last weekend of November for what she calls a “musical Christmas extravaganza.”

Bringing Christmas cheer is just one of Lynch’s many talents. Her resume is as versatile as it gets: TV, movies, Broadway, live comedy, game show host, voice acting, author and playwright.

On Nov. 29, “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” comes to the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, a venue the actress holds in high regard.

“I think it’s the most gorgeous theater we’ve ever performed in and the nicest people,” Lynch told WTOP this week.

As for the show, Lynch said it features “Christmas songs that you know and love in a late ’50s, early ’60s style like Frank Sinatra and Andy Williams.”

Lynch and her friends have been doing some version of this show for 10 years, after recording a Christmas album in 2016, called “Swingin’ Little Christmas.”

It’s the second year in a row the holiday performance is coming to the Strathmore.

“Your toes will be tapping, your heart will be full of love, we can’t wait to come back,” Lynch said.

For more than 35 years, Lynch has been stealing scenes in movies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Best in Show” as well as TV shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

She’s perhaps best known for her portrayal of cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the TV show “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, for which she won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe.

At Strathmore, Lynch with be accompanied by Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer in “The Office,” and Lynch go way back.

“She’s been my friend forever and we’ve been singing together for almost forever,” Lynch said. “Kate Flannery is a live wire.”

Davis, the vocal arranger on “Glee,” also arranged the vocals for the Christmas show.

“We sing very tight three-part harmonies,” Lynch said. “Musically, as far as I’m concerned, it’s a delight, it’s really, really wonderful and, of course, there’s jokes and buffooneries that abound.”

As for the music, Lynch said The Tony Guerrero Quintet “almost sounds like a ‘big band,’ that’s how good the band is.”

Strathmore is the first of 14 stops on this tour, which culminates Dec. 17 in Santa Monica, California, close to Lynch’s home in Los Angeles.

“It’s the greatest way to start the holidays, it’s the highlight of my year and I think I can speak for everybody, we look forward to this every year and we’re so glad to be starting at Strathmore,” Lynch told WTOP. “It’s such a great place and the audience was wonderful too.”

Limited tickets are available on Strathmore’s website. The “Swingin’ Little Christmas” album is available on Amazon and iTunes.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.