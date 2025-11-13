Things to do in the DC area: Four Seasons DC Wine & Dine, Mezcal With Friends … and more!

Experience the best of D.C. this week with the fourth annual Four Seasons Wine & Dine in Georgetown, featuring celebrity chefs like Michael Mina and Antonia Lofaso, curated wine tastings, and a four-course dinner benefiting cancer research at MedStar Health.

The Four Seasons D.C. Wine & Dine event is hosted across two evenings with proceeds going to MedStar Health. (Courtesy Four Seasons) The Four Seasons D.C. Wine & Dine event is hosted across two evenings with proceeds going to MedStar Health. (Courtesy Four Seasons) An exceptional food and wine experience is uniting with philanthropy at the Four Seasons in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood this week. The fourth annual Four Seasons D.C. Wine & Dine event spans two days with a cocktail reception and a seated dinner with the goal to benefit cancer research at MedStar Health.

While highlighting the fight against cancer, the fundraiser showcases the talents of premier chefs, winemakers and distillers. The event on Thursday features “chef action stations,” passed hors d’oeuvres, and curated wine and spirit tastings. The day’s event features Chef Michael Mina, James Beard award-nominated David Burke and Bourbon Steak Executive Chef Quentin Welch.

On Friday, the four-course dinner is curated by Bella Oaks, Kinsman Eades, Laurent-Perrier, Lost Mountain Vineyards, Rudd Estate and Williams Selyem, followed by a dessert and spirits lounge with Rare Character Whiskey, The Macallan and IWA Sake of Japan.

Michael Mina, the chef, founder and executive chairman of Mina Group, told WTOP in a written statement: “Partnering with MedStar Health allows us to support vital research that directly impacts people in the D.C. community. … For me, food has always been about connection, and this event is an extension of that, offering a way for our industry to use what we do best to move the needle for a cause that matters.”

Bourbon Steak head sommelier Winn Roberton said part of what makes the event unique is how intimate it is, saying that Thursday’s event will give you “the chance to talk to the winemakers at a little bit more length or talk to the chefs at their stations at a little more length, rather than just being in a mass sea of people, trying to bump elbows.”

“Wine and Dine is really a showcase of how food and wine can be used for good,” Roberton said. “It’s just something that’s very meaningful, and we’re just really happy to do it every year at this point.”

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Alison Roman

Author, cook and grocery store enthusiast Alison Roman is headed to Sixth & I for a conversation about her newest cookbook, “Something From Nothing.” Hosting the conversation is Hanna Rosin, a senior editor at The Atlantic, host of “Radio Atlantic” and the author of “The End of Men.” Admission costs approximately $20 with first-come first-served seating.

Pottery on the Hill

From Friday through Sunday, the annual Pottery on the Hill show and sale is back at the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Friday’s preview reception is ticketed and costs $45 in advance or $50 on the day of the event, while admission for Saturday and Sunday is free. Throughout the event, expect demonstrations and conversations about the works by the potters.

Five Minute Horror Film Fest

Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the scarier things in life any other time of the year. The Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Neighborhood Library is hosting a Five Minute Horror Film Fest this Saturday, with each flick created during the third cohort of DC Public Library’s filmmaking workshop series.

The Washington Spirit’s semifinals game

The Washington Spirit, D.C.’s National Women’s Soccer League, is headed to the semifinals this Saturday. They’re hosting the opposing team, the Portland Thorns, at Audi Field. Tickets are still up for grabs, starting at roughly $50 per person.

Mezcal With Friends

Pascual, one of the most respected Mexican restaurants in the District, is hosting a collaboration dinner on Monday with Fabiola Padilla, founder of Mexico’s Bekeb, which is one of the “Top 50 Bars” in North America 2025 and 2024 by 50 Best. The culinary experience entails a curated tasting menu featuring three signature cocktails, alongside à la carte tacos from Pascual chef Isabel Coss and cocktails inspired by Padilla. Tickets are available via Resy, priced at $120 per guest, plus tax.

“Ho ho ho ha ha ha ha”

Through Dec. 21, head to the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company for Julia Masli’s chaotic, comedic and unpredictable holiday show that covers everything from family meltdowns to gift-related despair “with no script, no plan, no guarantees.” Tickets for “Ho ho ho ha ha ha ha” start at approximately $49 per person.

Maryland

Museum Shop Holiday Market

The Strathmore’s Museums & Makers Holiday Market is kicking off the holiday shopping season with three days of one-of-a-kind gifts that bring together the area’s top museum shops and local artisans. The free event spans from Thursday through Saturday with a $10 suggested donation for entry. For more holiday markets to consider throughout the region, check out WTOP’s holiday market guide.

“ICE!”

Starting Friday, Gaylord National at National Harbor is hosting dazzling displays, tempting treats, holiday shows and other festive activities as part of the annual “ICE!” show. This year, the larger-than-life ice sculptures feature characters and scenes from the film, “The Polar Express.” The event runs through Jan. 4, 2026.

Ride For Your Life

For its fourth year, the region’s largest bike ride dedicated to street safety is back. Ride For Your Life is a 10-mile “slow ride” that starts at Downtown Bethesda and ends at the Lincoln Memorial. Those who can’t ride can still participate in a one-mile walk from the Foggy Bottom Metro station in D.C. Rider registration for the event on Sunday is free.

Local Short Film Showcase

Discover new emerging talents at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center’s Local Short Film Showcase this Monday. Tickets cost approximately $23 per person.

Virginia

DMV Chocolate & Coffee Festival

The Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly is hosting the DMV Chocolate & Coffee Festival this Saturday and Sunday. The event offers over 200 exhibitors who offer products like teas, soaps, candles and other gifts, plus classes and presentations, arts and crafts for kids, demonstrations and photo-ops. Ticket prices vary.

Yoga in the Galleries

Enjoy a 60-minute yoga session at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington on Saturday. After the event, guests are invited to linger with a journal for doodling, drawing or meditating. Tickets start at approximately $15 per person.

“Emerald Evening” at Honor Brewing Company

Celebrate the arrival of the film, “Wicked: For Good,” at Honor Brewing Company in Sterling with an event featuring painting activities, a light charcuterie spread, drinks (i.e., beer, wine, cocktail or a mocktail) and a screening of the first film, “Wicked.” The “Emerald Evening” event on Tuesday costs approximately $45 per person.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article listed Antonia Lofaso as one of the participating chefs in this year’s Wine & Dine event. Because she is no longer participating in the event, this article has been updated to remove her mention.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.