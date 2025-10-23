Things to do in the DC area: Chefs for Equality, District Arcade … and more!

The Chefs for Equality benefit dinner is back on Monday, and there's plenty more things to do in D.C. this weekend. Here's WTOP's guide.

Food previously served at Chefs for Equality in D.C.(Courtesy Human Rights Campaign) Food previously served at Chefs for Equality in D.C.(Courtesy Human Rights Campaign) The Chefs for Equality benefit dinner is back on Monday — and this year, it’s not one single dinner. Instead, the event encompasses five chef-driven collaboration dinners at Acqua Bistecca, The Duck and the Peach, Moon Rabbit, CUT by Wolfgang Puck and Perry’s in D.C.

As part of the event, Perry’s is also presenting a “Drag Brunch for Dinner,” which is a buffet curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Masako Morishita with performances by several of D.C.’s top drag stars.

Since its inception in 2012, Chefs for Equality has raised over $20 million for the HRC Foundation through chefs and mixologists coming together to create “the most spectacular food event in Washington” with the purpose to fight for full LGBTQ equality, according to David Hagedorn, creator and co-chair of Chefs for Equality for the Human Rights Campaign.

Each dinner accommodates between 60 to 80 people. There is also an online silent auction that is publicly accessible, which includes opportunities such as a “culinary experience” for four at The Inn at Little Washington or a dinner for four with former Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, Centrolina chef Amy Brandwein and Baan Mae chef Seng Luangrath.

“Times are tough, and (Washington’s restaurant community is) still stepping up to stand up for equality of LGBTQ people and all marginalized people,” Hagedorn said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to have Chefs for Equality, and we appreciate them so much.”

To be a guest in this year’s event, which is titled, “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,” ticket prices vary and can be purchased at the Chefs for Equality website.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

District Arcade

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is celebrating video games and game makers from the D.C. region this Saturday. The free District Arcade event includes works from 20 to 30 local developers showcasing games of different genres and levels of completion, ranging from prototypes to complete games.

Haul-O-Ween Yard Sale

Drop by the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday for a massive yard sale happening across the neighborhood, hosted by The Hill is Home. Find a map of the participating locations here.

Pumpkin Boulevard

Union Market is hosting over 60 vendors who are serving seasonal spooky treats and handmade goods to celebrate the autumnal season. Pumpkin Boulevard is happening on Saturday and Sunday with tickets that cost $5 per person. Admission is free for federal workers.

LawnToberFest

Celebrate the fall season this Sunday at LawnToberFest presented by Hi-Lawn in Northeast D.C. This family-friendly event offers several activities, such as pumpkin painting, themed trivia, bingo and lawn games. Also, expect live music and a DC Brau tap takeover.

Stadium Chef Series at Nationals Park

Experience fine dining at Nationals Park as part of the Stadium Chef Series. Next Wednesday’s dinner features a five-course menu from James Beard Award-affiliated and standout chefs that include Carlos Delgado of Causa, Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit, Angel Barreto of Anju, Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster and dessert by Isabel Coss of Pascual and Lutèce. Tickets start at $450 per person.

Maryland

Trek or Treat

With costumes highly encouraged, come to Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro for a trick-or-treating experience that invites families to “trek” through a haunted trail packed with games, mazes and spooky characters. Candy can be collected along the way. The Trek or Treat event is this Friday.

Spooky Season Candle Making

Get crafty at the Shop Made in MD’s College Park location with a candle making workshop hosted by artist Olga Kardonova on Saturday. The custom candles will get in the spirit of fall with the option to create a candle with a skeleton or a pumpkin. Tickets cost approximately $60.

Harbor Halloween

Celebrate the season at National Harbor this Sunday with trick-or-treating at over 30 locations. Find the map of participating businesses here.

Virginia

ZigBone Writers Step Up to the Mic

Step up your writing skills at Old Town Books in Alexandria. This Thursday, the “ZigBone Writers Step Up to the Mic” event brings author and writing coach Diana Friedman and alumni from ZigBone Farm’s writing retreats for an evening of short readings and a Fabled Ice Cream tasting. Tickets cost approximately $12.

Factory of Fear

For a haunted experience, head to ARTfactory in Manassas for Factory of Fear. Hosted Friday and Saturday, the walk-through experience encompasses four levels of a historic building transformed into a “world of darkness, deceit, and unspeakable horrors.” Tickets are priced at approximately $28 per person.

Harvest Festival Fly-In

This Saturday, visitors of the 11th annual Harvest Festival Fly-In in Fredericksburg can expect to see historic aircraft and participate in aviation-style trick-or-treating and candy drops. Tickets for the plane rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Shannon School of Aeronautics tent near the terminal of the Shannon Airport and Air Museum. General admission costs $17 and $10 for children between the ages of 4 and 12.

