Q&A: Tom Sietsema on his 26-year career as a food critic and what’s next

Let’s go back to the beginning. What were you doing before you were a food critic?

I went to the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, thinking I was going to be a diplomat. That did not work out because I fell in love with journalism.

I had two really great internships with the Chicago Sun Times and ABC News, Good Morning America, and I just fell in love. I found there are these people who are paid to do what they love to do, that was write and report. I’ve always been interested in writing. I’ve always loved food. My mom was a great home cook and everything. But all that came later, right?

I took the first journalism class at Georgetown, which was conducted by Ted Gup, a Washington Post investigative reporter. In my class was Kara Swisher, who went on to become Kara Swisher, and Mary Jordan, the illustrious Washington Post correspondent.

I got a job at the Post as a copy aide back in 1983, and you will do anything to get out of those jobs. … So one week, Bob Woodward was looking for an assistant, as was the legendary Phyllis C. Richman, food critic and food editor. And I applied for both, and soon thereafter, I got a lovely, “Thanks, but no thanks,” from Bob Woodward, and a green light from Phyllis Richman, my predecessor.

… And in four years as her assistant, I learned how to cook. I probably prepared the bulk of the recipes back when we had two food sections a week.

… And so I went from there to be the food editor at the Milwaukee Journal, and I went to San Francisco, and I was a food reporter there. I was a food critic in Seattle at the Post Intelligencer. And then I did a profile on a man who changed my life. He was the number two at Microsoft, and they were developing a new product called Sidewalk.com, and it was basically your weekend section online with 10 sites around the country … and I became the national restaurant producer for them, and that got me back to D.C.

… When that folded, about three years later, I was hired at the Washington Post as a full-time food reporter. And then two years later, I became the food critic.