Things to do in the DC area: WalkingTown, Art All Night … and more!

Get your walking shoes laced up and ready to go because Events D.C.'s WalkingTown event returns this weekend for eight days of guided walking tours across all eight wards of D.C.

From hidden history discussions to mural tours to biking meetups, WalkingTown has a lot to offer — and best of all, it’s free.

With no cost of admission, there are more than 60 walking and biking tours available from Saturday through Sept. 20. This is the 26th year of WalkingTown, which grew out of Events D.C.’s D.C. Heritage Trail program, which was produced by the now-defunct Cultural Tourism D.C. nonprofit, according to Cheryl Crowell, program manager of Events DC.

A few of the newest highlights this year include; “Walk, Snap & Discover: Penn Quarter in Arabic,” which is a Penn Quarter exploration offered entirely in Arabic; “Biking Tour: A Tale of Two Canals,” which is a ride-along through paths of the Washington City Canal and the C&O Canal; and “Brushstrokes & Backstreets: Murals in NoMa,” which explores many of NoMa’s vibrant street murals.

“It brings together residents, visitors, historians and local storytellers to explore the city’s hidden gems and diverse communities — all for free,” said Events D.C. Deputy Chief of Staff and Cultural Affairs Dania Jolley.

Find the full schedule on WalkingTown’s official website.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Art All Night

For two nights, the public is invited to stay out late from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. for a festival taking place across all eight wards of the District. On Friday and Saturday, expect a variety of visual and performing arts activations that showcase the city’s diversity of talent. Find the participating locations for Art All Night on the event’s official website.

Edible Book Contest

Celebrate the 100th birthday of the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library this Friday with an edible book contest. Attendees are bringing cakes and cupcakes that recreate the cover of their favorite novels, which an expert panel of local judges will review.

Maker Market & Brewfest

Shop from some of the best artisan makers in the D.C. region at The Stacks this Saturday. At this Maker Market & Brewfest, expect live music, beer and wine tastings, lawn games and over 40 featured local vendors.

Adams Morgan Day

The annual, family-friendly community celebration, Adams Morgan Day, is back once again this Sunday. Expect a wide variety of music across several stages, Tai-Chi and yoga lessons, a Go-Go fitness class and family-friendly activities.

Sawasdee D.C. Thai Festival

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Thailand at the Sawasdee D.C. Thai Festival on Sunday. Hosted on the National Mall, this celebration includes authentic Thai food, live cultural performances, workshops and demos, plus free Thai massages and spa experiences. The event is free to attend.

Maryland

The Great Frederick Fair

Come and attend livestock shows and auctions, explore arts and agriculture exhibits and enjoy live musical performances at The Great Frederick Fair. The fair is from Friday through Saturday, with tickets costing $8 in advance and $10 at the gate for adults. Kids ages 10 and under can get in free.

Charles County Fair

In La Plata, the Charles County Fairgrounds is hosting the annual Charles County Fair with live music, carnival rides, pie eating contests and more. The event runs Thursday through Sunday, with tickets at $10 for those aged 11 and over. Tickets are free for anyone under the age of 11. Four-day passes cost $25.

Washington Ukrainian Festival

From Friday through Sunday, families and friends can attend the Washington Ukrainian Festival in a joyous weekend that celebrates Ukrainian culture with live entertainment, food and drinks as well as children’s activities. The event is at the St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring. Ticket prices vary.

Small Press Expo

The alternative comics convention known as Small Press Expo is back. The event is on Saturday and Sunday with a large array of exhibitors, workshops and special guests, such as graphic novelists Lee Lai and Paul Karasik.

Hispanic Heritage Month Community Day

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Riversdale House Museum in Riverdale Park. On Sunday, the museum is hosting a community celebration with interactive, hands-on and educational activities. The museum is also hosting free, one-hour guided tours in Spanish later in the month. Elsewhere, in Prince George’s Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, there is also a celebration planned for Sunday, with an art exhibition as well as live music, dancing and arts and craft activities for children.

Foraging for kids

The Darnall’s Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro is hosting a hands-on foraging workshop for those ages 6 to 14 to learn about the state’s native plants. Tickets cost $5 per student with chaperones able to come for free.

Virginia

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’

WTOP contributor Briana Thomas previewed the new Cirque du Soleil show, “Luzia,” before its debut in Fairfax County, Virginia. As she put it, the show is a love letter from Mexico with more than 45 artists performing live circus acts, such as hoop diving, hurling acrobats, trapeze stunts and other physical feats. The show is currently showing in Tysons’ Under the Big Top venue through Oct. 19 with tickets that start at $60 per person.

Falls Church Festival and Taste of Falls Church

With free admission, the Falls Church Festival is coinciding with the Taste of Falls Church with samples from local restaurants paired with live entertainment, kids activities and a beer garden. This event is on Saturday.

Alexandria Art Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, the free-to-attend Alexandria Art Festival is showcasing thousands of artworks across several mediums, including sculptures, paintings, jewelry and pottery. The event is hosted at John Carlyle Square Park in Alexandria.

Fall Crafts Fair

At Tavern Square in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, the Fall Crafts Fair is set to host a variety of arts and food vendors. The event is planned for Saturday.

