Canada gives sneak peek of Cirque du Soleil show before its Fairfax Co. debut

“Luzia," Cirque du Soleil’s imaginative journey to Mexico debuts in Fairfax County, Virginia, this weekend. Here's a sneak peak of the show from its Canada home base.

WTOP contributor Briana Thomas, of the “DC Getaway,” series, checked out a performance in Canada. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Cirque du Soleil and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement.

Yellow marigolds, massive monarch butterfly wings and a vibrant sunrise mark the beginning of Cirque du Soleil’s imaginative journey to Mexico in the touring show “Luzia,” which debuts in the D.C. area this weekend.

At the close of each summer, monarch butterflies travel nearly 3,000 miles from southern Canada to the mountain forests of central Mexico. On Saturday, this epic migration comes to life under the “Big Top” at Cirque du Soleil in Fairfax County, Virginia.

WTOP contributor Briana Thomas got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look of the production at the circus’ home base in Montréal, Canada, before the show premieres in Tysons.

Audiences can follow the “Luzia” traveler (a hilarious clown) guided by a larger-than-life monarch butterfly through scenes and sites of Mexico. The family-friendly show — co-written by Daniele Finzi Pasca and Julie Hamelin Finzi with a Latin American score by composer Simon Carpentier — is an ode to Mexico’s culture, traditions and natural beauty.

Olivia Aepli, who plays the running woman, says the opening butterfly scene where she spreads a set of bright orange wings while gliding along a treadmill is her favorite.

“ I get to do this big run, and every night it’s really magical,” Aepli said.

Magical truly describes this lively theater escape to Latin America’s northernmost country. Aepli is one of more than 45 artists who perform live circus acts, such as hoop diving, hurling acrobats, trapeze stunts and more mesmerizing physical feats throughout the two hour production.

Beyond the major display of talent and athleticism, a signature of Cirque du Soleil showcases, viewers can expect to be transported to a dreamlike depiction of Mexico, illuminating the country’s rich heritages and history.

The program utilizes engaging storytelling to celebrate Mexico’s contributions to film, dance, music, fashion, wildlife and sports. The visuals are impeccable, and according to Charlie Wagner, senior publicist at Cirque du Soleil, the narrative is moving too.

Wagner has been on the production team for five years. She said there are moments in the show that make the audience laugh, and that draw emotion from the crowd.

“It’s such a beautiful love letter from Mexico,” Wagner said.

The show is running in Tysons, Virginia, from Sept. 6 through Oct. 19. (Courtesy Anne Colliard) Courtesy Anne Colliard Artists will perform live circus acts such as hoop diving, hurling acrobats, trapeze stunts and more mesmerizing physical feats throughout the two hour production. (Courtesy Anne Colliard) Courtesy Anne Colliard

The interpretations of the country’s traditions are reenvisioned through live vocals, color-changing costumes, towering agave plants, scenes of lucha libre wrestling, ball-bouncing football choreography, Aztec art, hand-clapping fiestas and more homages.

But the show’s main attraction is water.

“Luzia” is the only traveling production that incorporates water into the acrobatic acts. The pool and rain surprises that viewers experience on stage require an intricate recyclable water system that sits outside of the Big Top in a 40-foot container.

The huge task of transporting, heating and testing the water infrastructure requires an on-site aquatics team.

Assistant Head of Aquatics Ethan Westland said the contrast of the light and water theatrics — a play on the show’s title which means light and rain — is what’s made the show so successful.

“ I think we have a unique relationship with water itself, and it’s just such a beautiful piece,” Westland said. “The first time you see the rain curtain or the pool, it’s such a wow moment. You could almost time it to the second in the show when everyone’s going to say, ‘Wow.’”

The Big Top show, headquartered at Old Port in Montréal, and its cast — including accompanying family members — packs up and travels to five to six cities around the world 12 months out of the year. The next stop is Tysons, Virginia, from Sept. 6 through Oct. 19. Tickets start at $60 per person.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine. To read more of Briana’s cultural explorations sign-up for her Guide Culture newsletter.

