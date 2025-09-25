Things to do in the DC area: Art on the Rocks, Craft2Wear … and more!

Art and culinary delights collide at Art on the Rocks, which will have 10 local mixologists and chefs create cocktails and appetizer pairings inspired by a piece of art.

Art and culinary delights collide at this Thursday’s event, Art on the Rocks. Hosted at the Heron Hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, the event invites 10 local mixologists and chefs to create cocktails and appetizer pairings that are each inspired by a piece of art from a local Art League artist.

The Art League is a nonprofit that was founded in 1954 that supports, showcases and educates artists. Art on the Rocks acts as a festive fundraiser that supports the local arts community and showcases the incredible talents of Alexandria’s top bars and restaurants.

Ariane D’Souza, communications director at The Art League, said this year’s participants include Captain Gregory’s, Chop Shop Taco, Josephine, Royal Restaurant, Vermilion, Aka, Kiln, Whiskey and Oyster, People’s Drug and Hank’s Oyster Bar.

As part of the event, the public can vote for their favorite pairing, alongside a panel of judges. The event is for those ages 21 and up with tickets that cost approximately $100 per person.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Smithsonian Craft2Wear Show

At the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building, explore wearable craft and design at the Craft2Wear Show. With clothing, jewelry and other accessories in tow, the event runs Friday through Sunday with tickets that cost $20 per person.

Umbrella Art Fair

Over 20 of the D.C. area’s emerging and established photographers are getting in the limelight at the Umbrella Art Fair. From Friday to Sunday, the art fair invites collectors and art enthusiasts alike to enjoy boundary-pushing works. General admission is free.

Boot ‘N’ Scoot Country Music Festival

Get your boots ready, line dancers. Northeast D.C.’s Hi-Lawn venue is hosting the third annual Boot ‘N’ Scoot Country Music Festival with live music, roping lessons and BBQ available. The country music fest is Saturday, with tickets that cost approximately $18 per person.

Fotos y Recuerdos Festival

On Saturday, the Smithsonian’s Fotos y Recuerdos Festival is being hosted in the Kogod Courtyard of the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. This bilingual event is family-friendly and includes dancing, museum tours, story times, book signings and more. The event is free to attend with registration encouraged.

Fiesta D.C.

Fiesta D.C. is dubbed the “nation’s largest Latino festival,” and this year, it’s set to liven up the District with live performances, culinary delights and handcrafted art. The event is Saturday and Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets NW.

D.C. Coffee Festival

The D.C. Coffee Festival is an ideal experience for anyone in search of unique beans, coffee snacks and live entertainment. From Saturday to Sunday, the festival at Dock 5 at Union Market includes several local roasters, such as Small Planes Coffee, La Coop Coffee Co. and Swing’s Coffee Roasters. Ticket prices vary.

Family Day

Head to Hill Center in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Sunday for free, day-of, family-friendly fun. Family Day promises magic, music, face painting, balloon animals and a photo booth.

Mid-Autumn Night Market

Across two days, restaurant Tiger Fork and its sister bar Hi-Lawn present the Mid-Autumn Night Market at Hi-Lawn from Oct. 1 to 2. This night market will transform the 1,000-person rooftop space with more than a dozen food stalls from local vendors, plus pop-up shops, cultural performances and late-night DJs. Tickets cost roughly $8 per person.

Maryland

All Things Go Festival

Get your tickets for the All Things Go Festival while you still can. The music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion is from Friday to Sunday with headliners that include Noah Kahan, The Marias, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Doechii and Kesha. Three-day tickets are currently sold out, but there are limited one-day tickets available.

Rocktobierfest

Rockville’s Rocktobierfest is celebrating German culture with beer, bratwurst, live bands and more. Approximately 8,000 people are expected to attend at Rockville Town Center this year, on Saturday. General admission is free.

Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival

The 9th annual Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival features some of Montgomery County’s top talent. The visual arts festival offers booths for art vendors, several stages for live music and dance performances, and a Kids Zone with face painting. The arts parade also invites the public to participate while dressed like a famous work of art or artist, but sign-ups end at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. The free event is on Sunday.

Virginia

Virginia State Fair

Head to Doswell for the Virginia State Fair, running from Friday through Oct. 6. The event is chock full of opportunities for a fun time, from live musical performances to amusement rides and several competitions to see or take part in. General admission is approximately $13.50 for adults and $12 for children ages 5 to 12.

Aslin Beer Co.’s 10th Anniversary Party

Celebrate the 10th anniversary party of Aslin Beer Company at their Alexandria location on Saturday. Expect a full day of “family-friendly(ish) fun” with live music and stand-up comedy included. Ticket prices vary.

Beer and Wine Festival

This Saturday, drink and mingle at the second annual Beer and Wine Festival in Crystal City’s Water Park. Along with the obvious — beer and wine selections — the festival also features live music, lawn games, a photo booth and face painting. Tickets to purchase the beer and wine will be available at the entrance with each drink worth one $5 ticket.

Historic Alexandria Homes Tour

Take a walk on the historic side by getting tickets to the 83rd annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour. On Saturday, this tour showcases some of Alexandria’s oldest homes, with proceeds supporting Inova Alexandria Hospital. Ticket prices vary.

Manassas Latino Festival

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by heading to Manassas for the Manassas Latino Festival. Hosted on Saturday, this festival features a wide variety of vendors, plus live music and performances.

Mosaic Fall Festival

Fall is finally here, so bask in the autumnal vibes at the Mosaic Fall Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The Mosaic District in Fairfax is transforming into an outdoor festival with over 90 handmade and vintage vendors, performances and family-friendly activities.

Fredericksburg Greek Festival

Taste authentic Greek cuisine at the Fredericksburg Greek Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Along with savory pastries and seasoned and marinated meats finished on the grill, there will also be Greek wines, beer, coffee and ouzo, which is a dry anise-flavored aperitif often consumed in Greece.

Reston Farm Fall Fest

The Reston Farm Fall Fest is happening for about a month, from Saturday through Oct. 27, and is worth a visit for families in search of a petting zoo, pumpkins of all shapes, ball mazes, apple cider and cute fall decor all in one place.

