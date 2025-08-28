Things to do in the DC area: Sunflower Festival, luau and pig roast … and more!

As the late summer weather finally returns to more manageable temperatures, it's a good time to take advantage of the great outdoors. Here's what is happening in the D.C. area.

This weekend, the Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival is a solid opportunity to get away from it all and spend the weekend smelling the flowers and enjoying family-friendly activities.

The Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival includes hay rides, face-painting, a petting pen and a local art show. It’s located at Serenity Farm in Hughesville, Maryland, about an hour from D.C. proper.

Set for Aug. 30 and 31, the festival costs $12 per person for online purchases or $15 at the in-person festival entry gate. Children aged 7 and under enter for free.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

D.C. JazzFest

Lively jazz music will flood the District this weekend for the D.C. JazzFest celebration. You don’t need a ticket to listen to performances from the Wharf Street promenade, but performances on the District Pier or Transit Pier, Union Stage and Arena Stage require a ticket. Find the full schedule and ticket prices on the official D.C. JazzFest website.

D.C. Festival of Magic

If you’re a fan of all things involving illusions and trickery, the D.C. Festival of Magic is being hosted at the Capital Hilton from Aug. 29 through 31. Ticket prices vary per show.

Food Is Medicine Festival

Rhizome D.C. is celebrating all things raw, vegan and holistic with health workshops, herbalists and more as part of the Food is Medicine Festival on Saturday, Aug. 30. Entry is free.

Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series

Enjoy an evening of rhythm, rhyme and culture as part of a “Hip Hop Celebration” during the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series. The event on Saturday, Aug. 30, is free with no tickets required. It is recommended to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The Alt Comedy Revival Show

For those looking to scratch their funny bone with something “alternative,” Rhizome D.C.’s Alt Comedy Revival Show is sure to bring some laughs. The event is on Saturday, Aug. 30, with “pay what you can” tickets that start at $10.

Luau and Pig Roast

This Sunday, Aug. 31, Whitlow’s on U Street is celebrating a luau and pig roast party with drink specials, hula dancers and live DJs. The event runs from 6 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Maryland

African Art & Fashion Fusion Showcase

In Rockville, Maryland, African artists and fashion designers are coming together to celebrate fashion and culture on Aug. 30 and 31. The event features art displays and vendors, crafts and pop-up boutiques. Admission is free.

Labor Day Art Show

Glen Echo Park is hosting the 54th annual Labor Day Art Show from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 with works from over 400 artists from the mid-Atlantic region. Admission to the event in Glen Echo, Maryland, is free.

CatVideoFest

If you are paws-itively in love with cats, the CatVideoFest event has over 70 minutes of videos featuring fluffy and rambunctious cats on the big screen. General admission tickets cost $15. The event is hosted at the Creative Alliance in Baltimore, Maryland.

Virginia

Arlington Beer Garden Cookout

As part of a Labor Day celebration, the Arlington Beer Garden in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting a cookout party on Monday, Sept. 1. General admission costs approximately $28 per person, while late general admission increases to roughly $45. This event is for those ages 21 and over.

Bluegrass Jam Night

Port City Brewing Company is hosting a live celebration of Bluegrass music with a jam night on Wednesday, Sept. 3. For those who may want to join in on the jam, this event is for acoustic instruments only, but bass players may bring a small amplifier. No hand drums.

Fairfax City Restaurant Week

Don’t miss the tail-end of Fairfax City Restaurant Week, which runs through Aug. 31. Support local eateries and other participating businesses with prix fixe menus of $25 for brunch or lunch and $40 for a three-course dinner.

