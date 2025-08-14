Things to do in the DC area: Frozen cocktail competition, Maker Summit … and more!

In D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood, the outdoor frozen cocktail garden known as Electric Cool-Aid is hosting its fifth annual frozen cocktail competition Sunday.

“We just have a love for frozen drinks,” said Angela DelBrocco, co-owner of Electric Cool-Aid. “It’s really hot in the summers here, and so what’s more refreshing than a nice frosty beverage while you’re hanging out with your friends?”

This year’s competitors include Shelby Hayes of Hill East Burger, Chris Chapman-Shakra of The Mirror, Alejandro Alegria of Koma Cafe, Greg LaMotte of Allegory, Camila Munoz Velazquez of Pascual and B. DeZwaan of Henceforth.

The competitors’ drinks will be judged on taste, creativity, technique and presentation, but the public can join in on the fun by judging the drinks themselves, for a “People’s Choice” award.

Attendees can enjoy a flight of all the drinks for $15. Electric Cool-Aid is at 512 Rhode Island Ave NW in D.C.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

DCBX

For its 17th year in the D.C. area, the multicultural festival known as DCBX is running from Thursday through Monday with over 200 Latin dance, wellness and fitness educational sessions available. Enjoy traditional bachata, salsa and more with nightly dancing across several ballroom experiences.

Cookbook Swap

This cookbook swap, hosted at the Union Market District location of Shop Made in D.C., is free and open to all. The event is Saturday and Sunday with the request for attendees to bring a “gently loved” cookbook in order to swap it for a new favorite.

Chuck Brown Day

Celebrate legends of go-go music at Fort Dupont Park in Southeast D.C. on Saturday for the 11th annual Chuck Brown Day. Along with live music, expect a kids zone and several food vendors. Admittance is free.

Jazzy Sundays in Anacostia

The multiday music celebration, known as Jazzy Sundays in Anacostia, is occurring across eight total weeks — and will be hosted this Sunday. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy live jazz with local food vendors there as well. The event is free to attend.

Maker Summit

Makers, creators and entrepreneurs are coming together for a three-day conference from Tuesday, Aug. 19, to Thursday, Aug. 21, spotlighting the power of creativity. The Maker Summit is hosting panel discussions, roundtables, hands-on workshops, curated meetups and networking opportunities. Ticket prices vary.

Maryland

Justin Trawick and The Common Good

As part of the Summer Concerts in the Bumper Car Pavilion series, the local band Justin Trawick and The Common Good is performing at Glen Echo Park this Thursday. The event is free and open to the public. Limited seating is available, so it is recommended to bring folding chairs.

The Garage Takeover

In Germantown, BlackRock Center for the Arts has partnered with DIY venue The Garage to host a punk and hardcore music festival Saturday. Advance tickets cost $10, while general admission tickets cost $15.

Jamaica Fest

The Embassy of Jamaica is hosting a day filled with reggae music, delicious food and good vibes at Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza. Jamaica Fest is Sunday and is free to attend.

Virginia

Port to Port Beer Festival

Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria is bringing together breweries and cideries from cities near and far on Saturday for the Port to Port Beer Festival. Tickets, which cost $50 for early bird or $60 for general admission, include a commemorative tasting glass, unlimited samples, a variety of yard games and music from a live DJ.

Arlington County Fair

Through Sunday at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, the Arlington County Fair is happening in Arlington with a full schedule of live performances, demonstrations, contests and family-friendly fun. Admission to the fair is free.

D.C. Rockers Rock Genre Show

On Sunday, Jammin Java in Vienna is hosting live musical performances from several local talents paying tribute to punk, classic rock and blues, new wave, grunge and many other genres. General admission costs $14.25 ahead of time or $20.40 on the day of the show.

