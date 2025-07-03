Things to do in the DC area: ‘Momentum Park(our)’, Fourth of July celebrations … and more!

Parkour, punk rock karaoke, a reggae Beatles cover band, journal decorating — what to do this weekend in the D.C. region if fireworks and hot dogs aren't your thing.

One of the installation areas at "MOMENTUM PARK(OUR)" in the National Building Museum. (Courtesy National Building Museum) One of the installation areas at "MOMENTUM PARK(OUR)" in the National Building Museum. (Courtesy National Building Museum) Parkour is essentially treating the world as your obstacle course — going from one point to another by jumping and climbing on anything around you, without assisting equipment, and often involving acrobatics.

Mark Toorock, founder and CEO of American Parkour, described parkour as “seeing the built environment through a different lens.”

“As we get older, we get busy, we do things and we stop moving, we stop exploring, we stop seeing the world as a child,” Toorock said. “Parkour is really just a fantastic opportunity to get back to that in a fun and joyful way.”

Starting Thursday at the National Building Museum, the “MOMENTUM PARK(OUR)” installation spans more than 7,000 square feet with four obstacle areas and interactive stations throughout. The physically involved installation is family friendly for children as young as 2 years old and some courses are aimed at teens and adults.

For the youngest guests, the play area includes foam versions of basic elements of parkour training, such as steppingstones and balance beams. For teens and adults, the installation includes built-in monkey bars and other custom components.

“There are no prerequisites,” said Toorock, who said there will be certified instructors available for both new and seasoned parkour athletes.

The design of the installation was inspired by landscape architect Lawrence Halprin, whose work emphasized interactive public spaces and dynamic, exploratory movement. His most recognizable work for locals may be the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial in D.C.

Toorock, a “parkour pioneer,” launched the world’s first parkour gym, which operated until 2012. He has organized one of the world’s largest parkour gatherings in Rosslyn, Virginia, for over a decade. His company, American Parkour, works in collaboration with D.C. Public Schools to provide physical education programs to students that involve parkour.

“MOMENTUM PARK(OUR)” runs through July 20, open Thursday to Monday each week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is on the West Court of the Great Hall in D.C.’s National Building Museum. Tickets cost an additional $5 on top of the regular museum admission.

DC

Fourth of July celebrations around the DMV

Searching for Independence Day celebrations in the D.C. area? WTOP has you covered with our guide on local parades and even rooftop parties for panoramic views of the fireworks. Find all our Fourth of July reporting here.

AfroAmp Summer Festival

In Northeast D.C., dance to Afrobeats and Amapiano music at the AfroAmp Summer Festival on Saturday. Ticket prices vary.

Punk Rock Karaoke

Scream your favorite songs at this punk rock karaoke event at Black Cat on Saturday. Artists in the catalog include Bad Brains, Fugazi and Minor Threat, among many others. Advanced tickets cost roughly $19 with all proceeds going to the global health and humanitarian organization Project Hope.

Flea Market at Fantom Comics

Fantom Comics is hosting its first ever flea market Sunday. Come and shop for clothes, accessories, collectives and more.

Sundeck Summer Reads

Join fellow lovers of literature at The Sundeck at The Yards in Southeast for a used book sale, bookmark making, journal decorating, journaling prompts and a book giveaway. The Sundeck Summer Reads event is Wednesday with free general admission.

Maryland

Tarmac Tour of the College Park Aviation Museum

Explore the College Park Airport up close on Saturday. The oldest continuously operating airport in the world, the College Park Airport, is hosting a tarmac tour with information on the many “firsts” that happened on the airfield and how the airport is used today. Registration is required.

Dinosaur Park Open House

On Saturday, families can bring their children to the Laurel fossil site, Dinosaur Park, for an open house event that allows for free admission to public programs. This open house event repeats on the first and third Saturday of each month, depending on weather.

Yellow Dubmarine

The D.C.-based band Yellow Dubmarine is a Reggae tribute to The Beatles who will perform at the “Live from the Lawn” outdoor concert series on Wednesday. This series is at the Strathmore’s Gudelsky Gazebo in North Bethesda. RSVPs are recommended, though the event is “pay what you can.”

Virginia

West African Cultural Heritage Night

Learn about African history while dancing at Ossian Hall Park in Annandale. This event is on Saturday with free general admission.

Mr. Jon & Friends

For family fun, enjoy an interactive musical performance from Mr. Jon. The free event is at the Lubber Run Amphitheater in Arlington on Sunday.

Fit @ The Fountain

Head outdoors for a free instructor-led pilates class hosted by D.C. Fray in Arlington’s National Landing neighborhood. RSVPs are recommended, as space is limited.

