Where to watch fireworks in the DC area this Fourth of July

Independence Day in America means a lot of things. For some, it means honoring the country’s history and how far it has come. For others, it means gathering with loved ones, heading to the beach, cooking up some hot dogs and watching the fireworks.

For this Fourth of July, WTOP is mapping out where you can see dazzling shows around the D.C. region.

Maryland

Ocean City: This year’s comeback fireworks show includes displays at two different locations: one at the North Division Street Beach and another at Northside Park at 125th Street. The fireworks shows are free, but make sure to come prepared and bring your own blankets or chairs.

Chesapeake Beach: After some storms brought wet weather and dreary skies to the region, the town moved its annual fireworks display to Saturday, July 8, at dusk — it will be positioned behind the Chesapeake Beach Veterans’ Memorial Park on two barges and will last roughly 30 minutes.

Howard County: The fireworks show at the Lakefront at Columbia, beginning around 9:20 p.m., will host plenty of live music and tasty treats. Parking is free at five different locations but expects traffic delays.

Montgomery County: The Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department will once again sponsor a fantastic fireworks display. The event will have live music, celebrating classic rock ’n’ roll with their theme “Special Delivery Band.” Gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets cost $10 per car.

Montgomery County: The county will hold two free fireworks shows, one on July 1 and the other on July 4. The event on Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at Albert Einstein High School will host concerts by Ocho de Bastos and an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band. The event on Tuesday, July 4, will kick off at 7 p.m. with a concert by tribute band Forever Tina (Turner). Tickets and parking are free for both events.

Virginia

Lorton: The Workhouse Quad in Lorton will celebrate Independence Day with one of the region’s largest fireworks shows. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show begins around 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $40 for reserved parking and free for all others.

City of Fairfax: A fireworks show will take place July 2 with live entertainment at Fairfax High School. Parking is free but very limited. A shuttle will be available as well. On July 4, enjoy a parade through downtown Fairfax featuring bands, entertainers and other groups.

Fairfax County: Lake Fairfax Park will also be holding a fireworks show this year. Tickets cost $15 and entry begins at noon. The fireworks are expected to start shortly after 9 p.m. Food trucks will be available throughout the day.

Alexandria: The City of Alexandria will celebrate its 274th anniversary on Saturday, July 8, with a performance by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra and a grand finale of fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Oronoco Bay Park. The event will include free cupcakes, local vendors and live music.

The District

National Mall: This year’s 17-minute firework show begins around 9 p.m., launching from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. This event is very popular and likely will be crowded, so if you want to get away, don’t worry, you’ll be able to see the dazzling show for at least a mile out. Bring a blanket and lie out in Meridian Hill Park, Hains Point or the Kennedy Center.

