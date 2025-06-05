Things to do in the DC area: WorldPride Parade, Street Festival and Concert … and more!

Organizers tell WTOP this year's Pride Month events will be "bigger and better than past years," as part of the WorldPride celebrations in D.C. Here's what's coming up.

The 2024 Capital Pride Parade.(Courtesy of Mandie Garcia/Capital Pride Alliance) The 2024 Capital Pride Parade.(Courtesy of Mandie Garcia/Capital Pride Alliance) This year’s Pride Month events will be “bigger and better than past years,” as part of the WorldPride celebrations in D.C.

That’s what Giovanni Rocco, with the Capital Pride Alliance, told WTOP.

“We’re bringing people from all over the world together to celebrate that and to really go back to our roots of Pride being not just a celebration, but a protest as well,” said Rocco, a board member and co-chair of the communications committee of the Capital Pride Alliance.

As part of these efforts to “celebrate living our authentic selves,” this weekend is chock-full of events and parties for those in the LGBTQ+ community to gather and have fun, while taking a stand against the marginalization and persecution of people just for being who they are.

Starting Friday, the WorldPride 17th Street Block Party in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood honors the city’s “Gayborhood,” while featuring local food, adult beverages and various activities. The event will continue Saturday, starting at noon.

On Saturday, the WorldPride Parade will run along 14th Street Northwest past Thomas Circle and along Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

Along Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, between 3rd and 9th streets, the WorldPride Street Festival will also run for two days, Saturday and Sunday. The festival is expected to feature hundreds of exhibitors, artisans, beverage gardens and food.

Following the festival on both days are concerts that are free to the public, though there are VIP Experience Tickets available as well. On Saturday, Cynthia Erivo will take the Capitol Concert Stage, and on Sunday, Doechii is headlining.

On Sunday, the International Rally starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial with the March on Washington for Freedom beginning at noon. Backpacks and bags are prohibited, though personal items may be carried in a clear plastic bag. Registration is required for this free event.

Also this weekend is Pride on the Pier, a two-day festival at The Wharf with a boat parade on Friday that features 30 decorated boats and a fireworks show on Saturday. Both events are free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available for both.

Rocco’s advice for newcomers to the Pride festivities is that it’s important “to just enjoy the moment and to enjoy being together in community … and be engulfed in the joy and the love that comes from all these beautiful events.”

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Pride Zines

Make your own self-published Pride zine at the Petworth Neighborhood Library on Thursday. Crafting materials will be provided. Don’t know what a zine is? WTOP has you covered.

“PROUD”

The opening reception of Shop Made in D.C.’s Georgetown art exhibition, “PROUD,” is on Friday. The free event allows the public to experience the vibrant and diverse voices of local LGBTQIA artists in this latest art exhibition.

“Unprecedented: A Pop-Up Exhibit”

The Heurich House Museum is hosting a community-curated exhibit that invited guests to bring an item or an “artifact” that best represents their feelings, experiences and perceptions since the 2024 election. On Friday, during Dupont ArtWalk, the museum is placing these contributions on display for the public to view. This experience is free to participate in. RSVP is requested.

Embassy of Ethiopia Celebration

Celebrate Ethiopian food, music and culture at the Embassy of Ethiopia on Saturday. The wide menu includes sambusas, tips, doro wat and more, alongside an Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Tickets cost approximately $85 per person.

Art Enables Summer Market

Shop from a variety of local artisans at the Art Enables Summer Market on Saturday. The event includes face painting, art workshops as well as treats and beverages. For one day only, guests also get the chance to purchase all Art Enables artwork and merch with a 20% discount.

NoMa Pride Block Party

Celebrate Pride Month at the NoMa Pride Block Party on Saturday with music, a beer garden, yard games and more. The family-friendly event includes a special Drag Queen Story Time show and a facepainting booth. Admission is free.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater is hosting a new musical adaptation of the classic young adult novel “A Wrinkle in Time.” Expect a story about love, friendship and courage in a “heart-stopping journey through space.” The production runs from June 12 to July 20.

Maryland

Capital Jazz Fest

From Friday to Sunday, enjoy the 32nd annual Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. The festival features over 30 acts. Ticket prices vary.

Strawberry Festival

Not to be confused with Loudoun County, Virginia’s Lincoln Strawberry Festival, this Strawberry Festival in Sandy Spring is a family-friendly adventure with an animal petting zoo, a reptile show, carnival games and more than 30 craft vendors. There are also strawberry shortcake-eating contests for those hungry for more. The event is on Saturday, with tickets that cost $12 for adults and $8 for those ages 2 to 17. This year, attendance is limited to 5,000, so be sure to buy your tickets ahead of time.

HanaCon

Silver Spring is hosting an anime, art and Asian pop cultural convention, called HanaCon, on Saturday. Expect panels and workshops, cosplay contests, autograph sessions with famous guests, a gamer’s lounge, anime screenings and a maker’s market. Ticket prices vary, but cost $45 for those ages 18 and up and $30 for those ages 13 to 17.

Global Rhythms

Enjoy a free showcase of music, dance and storytelling from around the world at Glen Echo Park. On Sunday, the event promises performances by artists sharing traditions from a variety of cultures, including a lion dance parade as well as a traditional West African dance and drumming performance.

Virginia

Taste of Springfield Festival

On Saturday, those who visit Springfield will get a taste of several D.C.-area restaurants and food vendors with additional fun from live bands and youth entertainment. The eighth annual Taste of Springfield Festival is at the Springfield Town Center.

Historic Manassas Railway Festival

The 31st annual Historic Manassas Railway Festival is back this Saturday with model train displays, train memorabilia and specialty vendors. The event is free to attend, but attendees can enjoy a scenic train ride from Manassas to the historic Town of Clifton and back for $8 on the VRE Excursion Train.

The Fairfax Pride Launch Event

Kicking off Pride Month in Fairfax is this family-friendly event at Old Town Hall. The event on Saturday includes caricatures, face painting, crafts, music and more. Admission is free.

‘Call to Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War’

The National Museum of the United States Army is hosting a special exhibition to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The exhibition features a rare collection of 280 Revolutionary War artifacts. Starting Saturday, the exhibition will open to the public alongside family-friendly events, such as powder horn carving demonstrations, uniform and equipment displays and story times.

