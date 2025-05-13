Live Radio
A berry good and juicy time awaits at this Loudoun Co. strawberry festival

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

May 13, 2025, 4:40 AM

This Loudoun County town gets weird about strawberries — in the best way!

More than a sweet treat in this area of Virginia, one part of Loudoun County is going all out this weekend to throw a party in honor of a certain ripe fruit, farming and giving.

In today’s juicy episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re previewing the Lincoln Strawberry Festival, coming back for just the second year in a row in Virginia.

Started in 2024, the festival celebrates all things strawberry. It has a community strawberry pancake breakfast and strawberry shortcake eating, and a ton of family-friendly activities like hayrides, arts and crafts and, of course, strawberry picking!

Tyler and Harriet Wegmeyer of Wegmeyer Farms said it has always been their dream to throw the festival, and now, they get to share their nearly 20 years of experience growing strawberries with the community.

The festival is heavy on the community benefit element, with a majority of its proceeds going to local organizations that keep the area thriving and scholarships to local kids.

There’s also an underlying theme of emphasizing the importance of agriculture here, learning more about where our food comes from and the process by which pockets in areas like Loudoun County are contributing to fueling the D.C. metro area.

The festival kicks off with a gala on May 16, but the main event runs on both Saturday and Sunday. To learn more and get tickets, head to its website.

