This DC cemetery is one of the only in the world with an LGBTQ+ section

Some people attending WorldPride are making a pilgrimage to a Southeast D.C. cemetery to learn about LGBTQ+ history and leaders of the gay rights movement.

People from across the globe are visiting the nation’s capital for WorldPride, and while most are here to celebrate at parades, parties, festivals and concerts, many are making a pilgrimage to 1801 E. St. in Southeast D.C.

That’s where Congressional Cemetery is located.

It is the final resting spot of Mayor Marion Barry, journalist Cokie Roberts and former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

It’s also thought to be one of the only cemeteries in the world to have an LGBTQ+ section.

Some of the founders of the modern gay rights movement are buried, in what is called, “the gay corner” at the cemetery that was first established in 1807.

During Pride Month, the cemetery gives LGBTQ+ history tours. WTOP spoke with Anthony “AJ” Orlikoff, Congressional Cemetery’s interim executive director, after an afternoon tour Monday.

“We have had so many people coming here to experience gay legacy,” Orlikoff said. “It’s about these advocates who really change things in America. And we just want people to know their stories.”

During the tour, Orlikoff shared stories about Leonard Matlovich and Barbara Gittings, who lived in the D.C. area, and people from as far away as Germany, France and Puerto Rico.

Congressional Cemetery has a map with all those interned in “the gay corner” for self guided tours.

