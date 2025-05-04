Guide to D.C. WorldPride 2025

About 3 million travelers and local attendees are expected to descend upon Washington, D.C., in the next few weeks to…

About 3 million travelers and local attendees are expected to descend upon Washington, D.C., in the next few weeks to celebrate WorldPride. U.S. News has compiled a comprehensive guide to activities, transportation, lodging and safety tips so you can enjoy WorldPride DC 2025.

What is WorldPride?

WorldPride was established by the organization InterPride in 1997. InterPride works to bring LGBTQ+ Pride organizations from across the world together. The first WorldPride was held in Rome in 2000 and the event is typically held every two years. Other cities that have hosted the international celebration include London, Madrid, New York City, Sydney and more. In 2026, Amsterdam will be the host city.

What is WorldPride DC 2025?

D.C.’s WorldPride celebration takes place from May 17 through June 8 across various sites in the city. The festivities will be hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance: a nonprofit organization that advocates for the D.C. area’s LGBTQ+ communities. What’s special about this year’s WorldPride is that it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride — D.C.’s annual Pride parade.

This year’s WorldPride theme is “The Fabric of Freedom,” which the organization explains in a statement: “Throughout history, people have used fabrics as expressive symbols, to communicate identities, and as forms of resistance. While the LGBTQ+ community faces growing challenges both in the United States and worldwide from those seeking to divide rather than unite, it’s the fabric of our community — through our rich cultures, diverse identities, and backgrounds — that will guide us forward towards a better future.”

What’s happening around D.C.?

For three weeks, festivalgoers can attend sporting events, tours, museum exhibits, music performances, a march and much more. Stop by WorldPride’s Welcome Center at 737 Seventh St. NW in Chinatown for information on the festivities, phone charging stations, WorldPride merchandise, a lounge area, an art exhibit and various engaging activities. This community hub will be free and open to the public on weekend afternoons beginning in mid-May, and then daily from May 30 to June 8.

Looking to learn more about Washington, D.C.’s LGBTQ+ history? Take a tour such as the DC Pride History Tour with Unscripted by Guided Tours DC, or the Queer Black Broadway Walking Tour with the Rainbow History Project. At Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum’s “LGBTJews in Federal City” exhibit, guests can learn about Jewish LGBTQ+ history in the nation’s capital.

Local Pride partners DC Latinx Pride, Trans Pride Washington DC, API Pride, DC Silver Pride and DC Black Pride will all host several events across town during WorldPride beginning on May 17. DC Latinx Pride, whose theme this year will be “¡Libre soy!” (meaning “I am free!”), is set to host more than 20 events during WorldPride, while Trans Pride will have daylong programming on May 17. DC Silver Pride’s Resource Fair & Tea Dance on May 21 will be followed on May 27 by a panel discussion on the legacy of older adults in LGBTQ+ communities. DC Black Pride plans to celebrate Pride with a three-day conference at the Capital Hilton from May 23 to 26, while API Pride will host events from May 27 to June 8.

On May 31, the Welcome Ceremony — which will include the welcoming of the Capital Cup athletes along with remarks to honor the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride — takes place at Nationals Park. Following this opening event, Colombian singer Shakira is set to headline WorldPride DC 2025’s Welcome Concert.

Sports fans can catch swimming meets, basketball, pickleball, roller derby, rugby and much more at the Capital Cup Sports Festival from May 30 to June 4.

Of course, there can’t be a celebration of Pride without music. The WorldPride International Choral Festival takes place May 23 through June 8. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC will headline the festival, which features daily hourlong performances from choral groups such as the Rock Creek Singers and GenOUT Youth Chorus. Performances take place across multiple entertainment venues in the city, including the Atlas Performing Arts Center and Union Market.

The two-day World Pride Music Festival: Global Dance Party will take place at the RFK Festival Grounds on June 6 and 7. Music lovers can enjoy live performances on three stages, including Jennifer Lopez, a RuPaul DJ set, Troye Sivan and a closing Friday night DJ set by Zedd. For more information and tickets, visit the World Pride Music Festival’s website. If you enjoy dancing, break a sweat at one of the nighttime dance parties such as Full Bloom on June 6 or Unraveled: The Official Women’s Party on June 7.

Festivities begin to reach a climax on June 6 and 7 with the WorldPride 17th Street Block Party. Enjoy food, drinks and live entertainment in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood. The block party leads up to June 7 at 2 p.m., when the WorldPride Parade is scheduled to start. Enjoy floats, marchers and entertainment as revelers make their way through the history-filled streets of Washington. After the parade, you can party at the WorldPride Street Festival on June 7 and 8, featuring exhibitors, artisans, and plenty of food and drink. Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will be the headliner for the festival on the first day; other performers on June 7 include David Archuleta, CeCe Peniston and Kristine W.

As WorldPride celebrates all things Pride, the festival will also turn its attention to human rights and LGBTQ+ rights advocacy. The WorldPride Human Rights Conference takes place from June 4 to 6 at the JW Marriott Washington, DC. On June 5, the Capital Pride Alliance will honor leaders, activists and trailblazers at the Capital Pride Honors event at the National Building Museum. On June 8, an international rally and march on Washington, D.C., will begin at the Lincoln Memorial; from there, attendees will make their way down to the U.S. Capitol building. All ages are welcome to participate in the march and rally, but individuals younger than 18 must have an adult chaperone.

On June 8, WorldPride comes to an end with the closing concert. Rapper Doechii headlines the closing show, with Khalid, Brooke Eden, 2AM Ricky and other artists set to perform too.

To see all events, visit the WorldPride Washington DC 2025 website. And if you’re looking for more fun things to do in the city, check out our list of the top attractions and activities in D.C.

Where to stay in D.C.

Hilton is the official hotel sponsor of this year’s WorldPride. Consider booking a stay at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf or at the JW Marriott Washington, DC. Many D.C. hotels such as The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Dupont Circle also offer WorldPride packages.

To book a room at a discounted rate or see a list of participating hotels, visit WorldPride’s travel page.

[Read: The Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.]

Where to eat in D.C.

Foodies love the city of D.C. for its diverse food options. Maybe you’ll decide to dine at Annie’s Paramount Steak House in the Dupont Circle neighborhood — a notable LGBTQ-friendly restaurant that’s been serving the community for more than 75 years. You can go for fine dining at Dovetail Bar & Restaurant at Viceroy Washington DC (near Logan Circle), or Figleaf Bar & Lounge at Hotel Zena Washington DC (near Thomas Circle). Afterward, grab a drink at one of these LGBTQ-friendly bars: Number Nine (near Logan Circle), A League of Her Own (Adams Morgan) or Thurst Lounge (14th Street).

To see a list of restaurants and bars, visit WorldPride’s travel page.

Transportation

The best way around D.C. is to take public transit with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Travelers will need to purchase a SmarTrip card to use the Metro and bus system. You can buy your card online or through the SmarTrip app; by adding it to your phone’s wallet, you’ll be able to pay your fare simply by tapping your phone. If you’d prefer a physical card, purchase one in person from the fare vending machines inside Metro stations or from a commuter or retail store.

Travelers should note that there will be certain periods during WorldPride when the Metro will be undergoing track work. Visit WMATA’s website to learn more about weekend track work and whether it will affect your trip.

Commuter trains such as the Virginia Railway Express and Maryland Area Rail Commuter trains also are available during the weekdays for guests to commute to D.C. Note that only the Penn Line of the MARC train provides weekend serivce. Visit the VRE and MARC webpages for more information.

Safety

While momentum has grown in the upcoming weeks before the international festival, there has also been talk regarding the safety of the event due to several policy changes from President Donald Trump’s administration in recent months.

Because of these policies, the Capital Pride Alliance issued a travel warning to transgender and nonbinary travelers who are looking to attend the festival: “We recommend that all international travelers understand the advisories that may be issued by their home country. We recommend that travelers considering entry to the United States make an informed decision based on the potential risks involved, as we, alongside advocates and partner organizations, continue to actively navigate the measures being put in place by the current federal administration.”

In the meantime, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQA Affairs — in conjunction with the DC Intergovernmental Coordination Committee for World Pride and the Capital Pride Alliance — has been hosting community workshops for the public regarding safety tips such as CPR training, Narcan distribution, sexual harassment identification and much more to keep the public safe during WorldPride.

Travelers can also sign up for the AlertDC text system.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Suzanne Mason is a senior travel editor based in the D.C. area with a love of adventure. Give her a destination with a robust history or a beach, and she’ll be right there. Mason previously volunteered with the Human Rights Campaign. She used her stance on equality and research skills to curate this article.

