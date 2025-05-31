At the Pride Parade, these restaurants and bars offer the best views, themed specials

If you’re interested in dining and drinking while enjoying some of the best views of this year’s Pride parade, WTOP has you covered with must-see spots.

The outdoor patio seating at Le Diplomate.(Courtesy Jennifer Chase) The outdoor patio seating at Le Diplomate.(Courtesy Jennifer Chase) If you’re interested in dining and drinking while enjoying some of the best views of this year’s Pride parade, WTOP has rounded up a handful of restaurants and bars along the parade route that are worth considering.

Many of the following locations allow guests to celebrate with themed drinks and other specials with direct views of the ornate floats, grand marshals and flag-waving attendees.

For those who need a refresher, the WorldPride Parade is on Saturday, June 7, starting at 14th and T streets NW at 2 p.m. The route extends south past Thomas Circle to Freedom Plaza and then along Pennsylvania Avenue NW. For a deeper dive into what to expect in D.C. during Pride Month and WorldPride, check out this article on WTOP.

In order of the northmost locations to the southmost, here are a few restaurants worth considering.

1405 T Street NW

On 14th Street NW, the Cuban bar and café is offering their Pride-themed guava and cheese pastelitos (or pastries) for $3.50 each as well as cocktails available in pouches, starting at $12 each. If you’re able to snag a seat on the rooftop, enjoy and don’t miss out on the Cuban sandwiches, croquetas or empanadas if you’re especially hungry.

Jônt and Bresca

1904 and 1906 14th Street NW

On the day of the parade, two-star MICHELIN restaurant Jônt and MICHELIN-starred Bresca are showcasing a Moët & Chandon cart with mini “sippers” of bubbles as well as assorted chips, rainbow sugar cookies, hard seltzers and bottles of water.

1901 14 Street NW

For a prime patio spot, Mi Vida is a great location to rest, while still witnessing all the action that comes with the WorldPride Festival. Mi Vida is expected to offer margaritas, Mexican bites and a specialty cocktail called the District Sparkle, made with Tito’s vodka, St‑Germain Elderflower, butterfly pea flower and ginger beer with a little glitter to add to the occasion.

1601 14th Street NW

The street-side seating at the French brasserie is so popular that the “Pride Chalets,” or private tables with prime views of the Pride parade, are already sold out this year. Peter Koll, a director of restaurants with Starr Restaurant Group, told WTOP, for anyone who was not able to secure one of the chalets, the restaurant plans to offer their small bistro tables on 14th Street NW on a first come, first served basis.

Le Diplomate is offering their full menu for midday as well as “ice cream cart specials,” including a rainbow sherbet. There will also be specialty Pride cocktails.

1341 14th Street NW

Celebrate Pride on the patio at Barrel House Café & Bar. The restaurant is planning live DJ performances, bottle and table service, plus a livestream of the parade. Barrel House is offering two five-hour time slots, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with packages ranging from $400 up to $3,500, depending on the party size and bottle service requested. To reserve a table or to learn more, contact the management at events@barrelhousedc.com. Packages are limited and may sell out.

1336 14th Street NW

Get a front-row seat to the Pride parade at JINYA’s Logan Circle location. For those unable to get a seat, the restaurant’s to-go window plans to offer $9 grab-and-go pouch cocktails, including the sake sangria (contains sake, red wine, peach and pineapple), cherry limeade (mixed with vodka, cherry and lime) and the lychee margarita (with tequila, orange liqueur, lychee and lime).

1317 14th Street NW

Celebrate Pride with some of the best Indian cuisine along 14th Street NW. Pappe is located right along 14th Street, just north of Thomas Circle NW. Daniel Coughlan, the director of operations at Pappe, told WTOP that there will be drink specials throughout the day, including the Pinky Up cocktail (Blackleaf Vodka, elderflower, cucumber, pomegranate and lemon), the Flowers Bloom (Conniption Gin, cranberry, lime and cardamom syrup) and a mango lassi.

