Things to do in the DC area: Trolley Trail Day, Dragon Boat Festival … and more!

For a full-day, family-friendly celebration in Maryland, head to the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail on June 14.

The Trolley Trail Day event promises fun runs, bike rides, live music, art, food and drinks across 10 hubs. The event will be held on June 14.(Photo courtesy of Anacostia Trails Heritage Area) The Trolley Trail Day event promises fun runs, bike rides, live music, art, food and drinks across 10 hubs. The event will be held on June 14.(Photo courtesy of Anacostia Trails Heritage Area) For a full-day, family-friendly celebration in Maryland, head to the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail on June 14 for a flurry of activities and excitement.

The Trolley Trail Day event promises fun runs, bike rides, live music, art, food and drinks across 10 hubs, spanning from Hyattsville to Riverdale Park to College Park.

Closing out the event is the Night at the Museum Rock Concert at the College Park Aviation Museum with tunes from Slade Band, followed by Laundry World and the College Park Chorale. This free after-party also features beer from Streetcar 82 Brewing Co, food trucks from Bill’s Backyard BBQ and Napa Grill, and ice cream from Lameera.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Valerie Woodall, the associate director for the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, told WTOP up to 3,000 people are expected to extend this fourth annual event.

Find a map of this year’s Trolley Trail Day on the event’s website. It’s free and open to the public.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

WorldPride International Choral Festival

Enjoy concerts from queer choral performers on Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. This event is part of the International Choral Festival, which brings 50 hourlong pop-up performances to 25 venues across the D.C. region in celebration of WorldPride. All events for the International Choral Festival are free and open to the public.

Queering Sound

Held annually, Queering Sound is an arts festival of LGBTQ+ artists and allies that features visual art, spoken word, video and live music. This Saturday, Rhizome D.C. is featuring the following local artists: Ari Voxx, Blood Family Reunion, Rosslyn Station and Boy Meets Pearl. General admission costs $15 to $20.

Sound Scene

Sound Scene is a free, family-friendly interactive sound and multisensory arts festival that features artists from the District and around the world. One of the interactive sonic installations is “Touch” by artist Katrin Enni, which allows participants to “sculpt and shape dynamic electronic soundscapes in real time” through hand movements. Expect this and more installations at The Hirshhorn on Saturday and Sunday. Registration is encouraged.

May Flower Potluck

Celebrate the spring season at a May Flower Potluck on Saturday. With proceeds going to SMYAL, the event invites guests to bring flowers and a vessel (or something you want to arrange your flowers in). The Flower Potluck includes a brief skill share on flower arranging, and then guests are invited to “play with flowers.” Masks are recommended. The suggested ticket price is $20.

Pride Family Festival

Celebrate Pride Month at the Pride Family Festival on Saturday. The Smithsonian American Art Museum is hosting the daylong event in the Kogod Courtyard with live performances from LGBTQ+ artists, including from the youth chorus of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. Expect hands-on craft activities, a scavenger hunt and a live DJ. The event is free.

D.C. Dragon Boat Festival

The rescheduled D.C. Dragon Boat Festival is happening Saturday at Thompsons Boat Center. Held along the Potomac River, the dragon boat races are accompanied by cultural exhibitions and activities.

“Twelfth Night”

Folger Theatre is hosting a “playful interpretation” of the beloved Shakespeare comedy, “Twelfth Night,” through June 22. The Washington Post described the production as “shamelessly entertaining and surprisingly tender.” The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes long, including a 15-minute intermission.

Maryland

WoCo Fest

The two-day music festival, known as WoCo Fest, celebrates “women and gender-marginalized composers” with a lineup of local and nationally acclaimed LGBTQ+ and allied artists and ensembles. The festival runs from Friday to Saturday at The Mansion at Strathmore.

LIYT Nights and Drag Duels

Expect drag performances, lip-synch battles, community wellness vendors and a celebration of love and joy at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring on Friday. Beginning the evening event is also a Pride flag raising ceremony. General admission is free, but tables of four can be purchased for $100.

Kensington Dog Parade

Meet fellow pup lovers at Flinn Park in Kensington on Saturday for the Kensington Dog Parade. Attendees have the opportunity to win dog prizes and also enjoy a libation at the end of the parade route, at BabyCat Brewery.

Takoma Trukgarten

This rain-or-shine festival in Takoma Park is Saturday and features local breweries, cideries and distilleries, plus food and music as well as vinyl record sales from Joint Custody. Tickets prices to Takoma Trukgarten vary, but nondrinkers and those under the age of 21 can enter the event for free.

Silver Spring World Heritage Festival

On Sunday, enjoy a global celebration of diversity with the Silver Spring World Heritage Festival at Veterans Plaza. The daylong event includes live performances, a DJ and, of course, some of the best cuisines from around the world. The event is free, pet-friendly and will occur rain or shine.

Virginia

Bull Run Wine Festival

Prepare to sip and mingle at this two-day wine festival at The Winery at Bull Run. The event includes not only wine tastings, but also food trucks, live music and a vendor market. Tickets cost $45 per person and are valid for one-time use on one date, either Saturday or Sunday.

Taste of Del Ray

For its 16th year, the Taste of Del Ray is back with a food festival showcasing some of the best tastes from the restaurants in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood. The event on Sunday takes place at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center fields. Tickets are currently sold out, but it is possible to join the waitlist on Eventbrite.

“The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical”

Running from Tuesday to July 13, the Signature Theatre’s production of “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” invites the public to go on a wild ride with a rock musical all about author and Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. The play is approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes long, including one 15-minute intermission. The recommended age for this show is 18 and up.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

In Arlington, The Arlington Players is hosting a production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which is based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, running from June 6 to June 8 and June 13 to June 15 at the Lubber Run Amphitheater in Arlington.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.