Things to do in the DC area: ‘King James,’ Book Festival, Asian Festival … and more!

Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, is presenting a new theatrical production that is all about unexpected friendships, sports fandoms and LeBron James when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And there's more in store for this week's "Things to do."

The "King James" production by TheaterWorks Hartford.(Courtesy Mike Marques) The "King James" production by TheaterWorks Hartford.(Courtesy Mike Marques) Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, is presenting a new theatrical production that is all about unexpected friendships, sports fandoms and LeBron James when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But you don’t need to be a fan of James, the Cavs or sports in general to enjoy “King James,” according to director Rob Ruggiero.

Ruggiero said the story is about the connection between two men, with the story taking place between 2004 to 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“It’s not a play about LeBron James or a play about basketball. It’s the catalyst for the story of this amazing friendship,” Ruggiero said. “It’s about the emotional bonds that grow in friendship through shared passions and shared experiences and, in this case, LeBron James and professional basketball.”

“King James” plays at the Round House Theatre from May 28 through June 22 with several postshow discussions scheduled. The show runs approximately 2 hours, including one intermission.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Afghan Cultural Bazaar Night

Lapis Bistro in Adams Morgan is celebrating the restaurant’s 10th anniversary with the first Afghan Cultural Bazaar. The event on Saturday features live traditional Afghan music, local Afghan artists, henna art, an Afghan fashion show and traditional dance performances. The $78 ticket price also includes signature Lapis cuisine and nonalcoholic beverages.

Anacostia River Festival

The free and family-friendly Anacostia River Festival is back on Saturday at the Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. Expect live musical performances, a curated marketplace and interactive activities this year.

Bloomingdale Community Day

Head to Bloomingdale on Saturday for a day of live music, family-friendly activities, a dog show, local vendors and a flea market.

Bourbon & Bluegrass

Sip bourbon and enjoy live bluegrass music at President Lincoln’s Cottage for the tenth annual Bourbon & Bluegrass event. Ticket prices for the event on Saturday and Sunday vary.

D.C. Arab American Culture Festival

Returning for its third year, the D.C. Arab American Culture Festival promises an eclectic mix of local artisans selling authentic products from Morocco and Palestine, live cultural entertainment and food vendors. Tickets cost $35 for general admission and approximately $18 for children.

Fiesta Asia

For its 20th year, Fiesta Asia is bringing dragon and lion dances to D.C.’s Pennsylvania Avenue NW, along with a street food alley, cosplay challenges, a karaoke contest and artistic installations. Tickets are free.

My Body My Festival

Head to Union Stage on Friday and Black Cat on Saturday for the My Body My Festival. This multiday music festival is a collaboration between the D.C. Abortion Fund and Burger Sounds with all proceeds benefiting the D.C. Abortion Fund.

Maryland

Gaithersburg Book Festival

This free event is perfect for lovers of literature of all ages. The Gaithersburg Book Festival is

on Saturday at Bohrer Park with several workshops and authors featured, such as New York Times bestselling author Sarah Albee, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Rick Atkinson and local poet Melanie Figg.

Green Living Fair

This Bethesda fair celebrates sustainability and community action by highlighting solutions in clean energy, waste reduction, green living and climate resilience. Attendees of the Green Living Fair can enjoy interactive exhibits, hands-on learning activities and sustainable product vendors. The event is on Saturday.

Improbable Comedy Presents: Comedy All Stars

The Silver Spring Black Box Theatre is showcasing six comedians for one night of laughs. The event is on Saturday, with $30 general admission tickets or approximately $48 for VIP admission.

REWILD West

The REWILD Warehouse in Hyattsville is hosting a two-day pop-up for the public to explore a unique selection of cacti and succulents. Food trucks are also expected. The event is free, but RSVPs are appreciated.

Virginia

Asian Festival on Main

Celebrate Asian heritage through food, arts and live performances in Old Town Fairfax City on Sunday. The Asian Festival on Main is a one-day, outdoor, family-friendly event with a beer garden, over 60 food vendors, over 60 local and artisanal vendors and several cultural performances throughout the day.

Atlas Alexandria Beer Fest

Enjoy local fan favorite beers at The Atlas Alexandria Beer Fest on Saturday, hosted by Atlas Brew Works in Alexandria. Breweries in attendance include D.C. Brau, Port City Brewing and Denizens Brewing, among others. Tickets start at approximately $25 and includes four sample pours. Tickets can be upgraded to approximately $45 with eight sample pours.

Frühlingsfest

For more fun with beer, head to Aslin Beer Company in Alexandria for Frühlingsfest. The event on Saturday includes pours from 10 breweries as well as a “Micro Sausage Party,” a “Hammer Spike” strength test activity and a live DJ. Tickets cost approximately $33 per person with four drink tickets included.

Lincoln Strawberry Festival

Wegmeyer Farms in Hamilton is hosting a celebration of all things strawberry at the second annual Lincoln Strawberry Festival. The event begins with a BIP (Berry Important Person) Denim Gala and Dinner on Friday followed by a strawberry pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. The festival on Saturday and Sunday includes live musical performances, strawberry-focused eating contests and dance offs. Tickets to the festival cost approximately $17. Learn more about the berry good time expected at this event in this Tuesday’s “Matt About Town” episode.

Northern Virginia Tea Festival

For its third run, the Northern Virginia Tea Festival is back in Reston on Sunday. Hosted by Elden Street Tea Shop, the event includes tea tastings, artisan vendors and workshops. Tickets cost $30 with an optional afternoon tea picnic box available for an additional $32.95.

Old Town Festival of Speed & Style

In Old Town Alexandria, the sixth annual Old Town Festival of Speed & Style is bringing a car show to the neighborhood on Sunday along with a fashion show where models are styled to complement the cars on display. Live music is also expected.

Spring Wine Festival

Taste unlimited samples of wines from Virginia’s finest wineries at the Spring Wine Festival from Friday to Sunday. Tickets to the event at Mount Vernon cost approximately $61.

Well Ray Festival

On Saturday, the ninth annual Well Ray Festival in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood brings a variety of health and lifestyle-inspired vendors that offer services such as therapeutic massages, physical therapy consultations, nutritional counseling, blood pressure screenings, meditation and more. The event is free.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.