Stumped on what to try this Winter Restaurant Week? Some DC-area restaurants to consider

Pumpkin soup at The Pembroke.(Courtesy The Pembroke) Pumpkin soup at The Pembroke.(Courtesy The Pembroke) If you’re in search of a memorable, multicourse meal, the D.C. area’s Winter Restaurant Week is chock full of affordable, delicious opportunities. The event, hosted by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, runs from Monday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 2, with prix fixe menus that are priced from $25 to $65.

For those who may be stumped on where to start booking reservations, WTOP has compiled 10 D.C.-area restaurants to consider, along with a dish from each one to look forward to.

If you’re looking for a new dining destination during Winter Restaurant Week, here are a few to consider.

Dirty Habit in Penn Quarter has a three-course brunch ($35), lunch ($35) and dinner ($55) available. One of the many highlights at this restaurant is the “chix waffler,” which features crispy, fried chicken thighs on a classic Belgian waffle and bourbon maple syrup drizzled overtop.

The Pembroke, located in the Dupont Circle Hotel, is also offering a three-course lunch ($25) and dinner ($55) menu. The whole grilled branzino usually sells for $40, but it will be an option on the dinner menu.

The Pike & Rose location of Caruso’s Grocery in Bethesda, Maryland, is participating in the weeklong festivities with a three-course brunch ($25) and dinner ($40), including classics like chicken parmigiana and desserts like cannoli.

For the first time, Love, Makoto is participating in Winter Restaurant Week with a $35 omakase express lunch at Dear Sushi (normally $42). This meal includes two snacks, two handrolls, five pieces of nigiri and a sorbet. The experience is offered only on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Explore Persian-inspired lunch ($35), dinner ($65) and brunch ($35) options at Joon. Menu highlights include winter vegetable shish kebab and braised lamb shoulder pavé.

Chef Kevin Tien’s Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit is participating in Winter Restaurant Week by serving specially curated menus for lunch ($45) and dinner ($65).

Deal-seekers should head to Unconventional Diner for a three-course meal available during dinner for $40. During the week, there will be special menu exclusives like a millionaire s’mores bar with layers of graham cracker shortbread, caramel, dark chocolate and marshmallow.

During lunch and brunch, L’Ardente has a three-course menu up for grabs, priced at $35 during lunch and brunch only. One of the Winter Restaurant Week exclusives of the week is the sunchoke velouté with celeriac soffritto, black truffle and parmigiano.

Southern restaurant Mallard has several dishes to look forward to, such as Nashville hot chicken with foie gras duck jus, or desserts like the apple pie crème brûlée. The three-course brunch and dinner are priced at $35 and $55, respectively.

Indulge in a curated, Latin American, vegetable-forward dining experience at MITA with a $55 three-course dinner.

Alexandria Restaurant Week is also returning later this month, running from Jan. 31 through Feb. 9. This event includes over 90 participating restaurants with multicourse prix fixe dinner menus priced at $30, $40 or $50 per person.

