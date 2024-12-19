Things to do in the DC area: New Year’s Eve parties, National Menorah Lighting … and more!

As 2025 approaches, the D.C. area is gearing up to ring in the New Year with unforgettable celebrations for every kind of partygoer. Here's a breakdown on the spots throwing New Year's Eve celebrations and much events happening in the D.C. area

As 2025 approaches, the D.C. area is gearing up to ring in the New Year with unforgettable celebrations for every kind of partygoer. From glittering galas at historic landmarks to lively parties in trendy restaurants, there’s no shortage of ways to welcome Jan. 1 in style.

At Ciel Social Club, they’re switching it up this year with their Enchanted Forest. Enjoy whimsical, woodland decor with panoramic views of the city. This experience includes a two-hour open bar, heavy passed hors d’oeuvres, live music and party favors. Early-bird tickets are $150 per person, which will raise to $175.

For large selection of craft beers, wines and curated cocktails, head to ChurchKey (priced at $150), whose bash will also include a live DJ.

For dancing the night away, DC9 Nightclub is hosting several live DJs, plus a premium open bar. Tickets cost $65.

Celebrate the new year on and off the track at the recently-opened F1 Arcade. Their party includes live DJs, contests, dancing and a welcome drink. General admission tickets cost $52, while VIP tickets cost $140.

The LINE D.C. hotel in Adams Morgan has two tiers of tickets for their experience. General admission is free with RSVP and includes a champagne toast at midnight and access to a cash bar at No Goodbyes. The VIP mezzanine access costs $180 per person with an optional bottle of champagne for $450. This latter experience includes exclusive access to an open bar, light bites and “aura photography.”

Shaw’s Tavern is celebrating with a four-hour open bar, a buffet dinner, a champagne toast at midnight and a live DJ. Tickets cost approximately $100.

Limani’s “Midnight in Mykonos” event costs $160 per person with a premium open bar, seafood towers, oyster shucking station, carving stations, passed hors d’oeuvres, a champagne station and live DJs across two floors.

Rooftop Kitchen at City Ridge is celebrating with festive party favors, a complimentary midnight toast with sparkling wine and an all-day happy hour menu with highlights like truffle burger sliders.

One of the many seasonal pop-ups is hosting a New Year’s Eve party. On top of Union Market, the experience at The Dome at Hi-Lawn includes a four-hour open bar, a snack buffet, a live DJ and a dome projection show. Tickets cost $225 through Dec. 24 and increase to $245 thereafter.

For those in Virginia, head to Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, for their ultimate 80’s dance party. Tickets cost $35.

Don your best pajamas for St. Vincent Wine’s midday NYE Pajama Brunch Party. This party includes a complimentary mini-hurricane cocktail, sausage and vegan gumbo and live music from the New Orleans jazz band Black Masala. The party starts at noon with a maximum time of two hours per table.

For masquerade balls, consider Dirty Habit (priced at $240+), The Madhatter ($75), Hook Hall ($150), Yours Truly Hotel ($125+) and The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner ($230).

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Concert at Rhizome D.C.

The Takoma Park arts and music space, Rhizome D.C., is hosting a live show with local artists and bands that include Ella G, A Former Friend and Broommaker. Tickets are sold on a sliding scale and start at $10. The event is on Friday, Dec. 20.

Embassy Row Holiday Chocolate Tour

Take a stroll along one of the District’s most famous grand boulevards, Embassy Row. A tour guide will teach guests about some of the city’s grandest homes and the embassies that inhabit them. Oh, and chocolate is included to make the event even sweeter. Tickets cost $50 for the event on Sunday, Dec. 22.

National Menorah Lighting

Celebrate Hanukkah on the Ellipse, just across from the White House, on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the lighting of the world’s largest menorah. Those who can’t make it in person can also watch the event online.

Maryland

AFI European Union Film Showcase

Through Dec. 22, the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting a film showcase that explores the best in European cinema. Find the full list of films featured here. General admission tickets cost $15.

‘The Nutcracker’

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland is hosting performances of “The Nutcracker” at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland, through Dec. 22 with virtual tickets available.

Holiday movie screenings

The Bowie Playhouse in Bowie, Maryland, is offering movies for the holidays on Dec. 21 and 22. These film screenings include: “The Santa Clause,” “The Grinch,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Jingle Jangle.” Tickets cost $5.

Virginia

Christmas Illuminations

At Mount Vernon, enjoy festive lights and fireworks on Dec. 21 through 22. Those who get tickets to the Christmas Illuminations event get to visit the grounds for free in December, January and February. General admission tickets cost $58 or $36 for those under the age of 12.

Jingle Jam Christmas Concert

Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, is hosting David Andrew Smith’s Live Acoustic Trio, plus an ugly sweater and holiday pajama contest. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 21 with tickets that cost $10. All of the proceeds benefit the Meant 2 Live Foundation.

Waterskiing Santa Show

For the 39th year, Santa Claus and friends plan to waterski down the Potomac River. For the best views, head to Old Town Alexandria’s waterfront on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

