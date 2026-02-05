Things to do in the DC area: Strathmore’s Prelude Buffet, Chocolate Festival … and more!

Food is now a main dish as opposed to something served on the side to musical performances at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Prelude Buffet is a reserved-seat dining option for select Music Center performances with multiple courses served off a seasonally changing suppertime menu.(Courtesy Deb Lindsey) Food is now a main dish as opposed to something served on the side to musical performances at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland. The recently launched Prelude Buffet is the venue's new dining concept that hopes to keep guests coming back for more.

It will differ from the existing Allegro Kitchen, which is located on the Promenade Level in the Music Center, in that it will be “elevated,” “more relaxed” and “chef-driven,” according to Drew Martorella, Strathmore’s chief operating officer.

“Strathmore strives to have just tremendous impact in the region … and we hope that the Prelude Buffet is just part of the larger story about Strathmore, which is about being a place that is welcoming to everyone, that is a home of artistic excellence, and now a place that is a home of culinary excellence,” Martorella said.

The Prelude Buffet costs $45 in advance and $50 on the day of. Find the full list of performances that will accompany the Prelude Buffet on Strathmore’s website.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Chez Joey Cupid Karaoke

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, belt out your favorite love songs and duets at Sid Gold’s Request Room in Northeast D.C. as part of Arena Stage’s “Chez Joey” Cupid Karaoke event. The free event is Friday.

LOLLIPOP D.C.: The Ultimate Techno Edition

LOLLIPOP D.C. is presenting a techno show with DJ Hyperactive and Luis Miranda of Tronic LA. This live EDM party is hosted at La Fabrica in Northeast D.C. on Saturday. Tickets cost approximately $30.

Braille Class

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is hosting a beginners’ level braille class that will go through the braille alphabet. Learn more about how to work with a slate and stylus and how to use a Perkins Brailler Saturday.

D.C. Independent Film Festival

The oldest independent film festival in the District, the D.C. Independent Film Festival, returns on Wednesday and runs through Feb. 16. This in-person event presents feature-length and short films from a variety of genres, including fiction, documentary, shorts, web series and animation. Prices vary.

Maryland

“The Enchanted Mermaid”

Starting Saturday, Beale Street Puppets presents a family-friendly show with Bunraku-style puppets and elaborately built miniature castle and interior sets. This production of “The Enchanted Mermaid” is based upon the Walter de La Mare 1927 short story, “Lord Fish.” The show runs through March 1 at Glen Echo Park in Glen Echo, Maryland.

Bianca Del Rio

Known for winning the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag queen Bianca Del Rio is coming to The Theater at MGM National Harbor Saturday for a live performance. Tickets start at approximately $55.

“Little Miss Perfect”

Joriah Kwamé’s song, “Little Miss Perfect,” went viral on TikTok, and he’s now set to launch a musical of the same name at Olney Theatre Center starting Sunday. Running through March 8, the story is focused on high school kids who seek to escape a small Midwestern town.

“Nothing Up My Sleeve … Simple Deceptions”

Master illusionist Dendy and acclaimed playwright and director Aaron Posner collaborated on a “part dazzling magic act, part deeply personal journey” at Round House Theatre. This production, titled, “Nothing Up My Sleeve … Simple Deceptions,” includes magic tricks, audience interaction and “mind-bending surprises.” The show runs from Wednesday through March 15.

Virginia

Chocolate Lovers Festival

For its 34th year, the Chocolate Lovers Festival in Fairfax, Virginia, is back Friday through Sunday. The event is more than just indulging in chocolate tastings, including chocolate bar-making activities and children’s performances.

Frosty Brew Thru

In Fredericksburg, Virginia, the Frosty Brew Thru event offers attendees access to samples of exclusive craft beer, wine, cider and other spirits. The event is happening at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds Saturday with tickets that cost $30 in advance or $40 at the door.

