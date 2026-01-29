Things to do in the DC area: ‘Paranormal Activity,’ go-kart championship … and more!

Looking for a scare? The “Paranormal Activity” franchise hits the stage at D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company with a two-hour theatrical experience packed with suspense and supernatural thrills. See more events around the D.C. area in this week's Things to Do guide.

Find one of the scariest theatrical productions of the year at D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company. Running through Feb. 7, the “Paranormal Activity” film franchise is headed to the stage with a thrilling adaptation that is sure to scare.

The approximately two-hour play is an original story set in the world of the film series. Travis Knight, assistant director and actor in “Paranormal Activity,” told WTOP that presenting a play in the horror genre presents unique challenges.

“There’s something very (magical) about it. There’s this sense of increasing the danger for everybody in the room, and it is a uniquely difficult challenge, but it’s very fun,” said Knight, who mentioned that the show is working with Tony Award-winning illusions designer Chris Fisher.

Fisher previously worked on productions, such as “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child” and “Stranger Things: The First Shadow.”

“I think whether you’re a horror lover or not, it is a spectacle. It is a fun night in the theater. The audience reactions are incredible,” Knight said.

Find more information on “Paranormal Activity” on the Shakespeare Theatre Company website. Ticket prices vary.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which is the largest modern dance company in the nation, is performing at the Warner Theatre this Friday. The 11-performance engagement includes performances like “Embrace” by Fredrick Earl Mosley, among others. The AAADT is also performing on Saturday, Sunday, and additional future dates.

‘Chez Joey’

Inspired by John O’Hara’s novel, Arena Stage is presenting “Chez Joey,” starting this Friday. The story, set in 1940s Chicago, is co-directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Savion Glover and actor, director and producer Tony Goldwyn. “Chez Joey” runs through March 15.

Creature Feature

Rhizome D.C. is hosting an open stage drag show on Saturday, hosted by Exquisite Corpze. This show may contain adult themes, and tickets cost $5 to $15 on a sliding scale.

Heated Rivalry Dance Party

Love Crave Canada’s latest hit, “Heated Rivalry?” DC9 is hosting a dance party dedicated to the popular romance TV show. Advance tickets cost $5, while day-of tickets cost $10.

‘Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice’

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is hosting a film screening and discussion of the documentary “Barry Farm: Community, Land, and Justice” on Monday. The film showcases a “local example of a community that consistently persisted in the face of insurmountable obstacles.” Register ahead of time on the D.C. Public Library website.

Maryland

The Maka Sticks, The Soularites and Haplophyrne

Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting several local bands this Saturday for a live show. The bands include The Maka Sticks, The Soularites and Haplophyrne. General admission costs approximately $19.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is headed to the Music Center at Strathmore for a concert featuring music by Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 4. The event is on Saturday. Tickets start at around $48 and go up to $75.

‘On The Black Hand Side’

The art exhibition opening for “On The Black Hand Side” at Joe’s Movement Emporium happens Feb. 4. The exhibition in Mount Rainier “pays tribute to the gestural representations of love, spirituality, creativity, respect, dignity, and recognition within Black American cultural traditions.” Also, expect an artist talk on March 4. The event is free to attend.

Virginia

Cabin Fever Film Festival

The ninth annual Cabin Fever Film Festival is returning to Purcellville, Virginia. As the town’s only film festival, the family-friendly event is hosted Friday and Saturday with voting possible for the audience to choose their favorite for award consideration. The event costs $10 to attend on Friday and $5 to attend on Saturday.

Snowflake Ball

In Lovettsville, Virginia, expect a Snowflake Ball this Saturday that invites families to come and enjoy the event in their fanciest attire. Crafts at the event include a wand-making station and a tiara/crown-making station. Light refreshments will be served. It costs $15 to attend.

K1 Speed’s Virginia State Championship

Rev up your engines this Sunday for the K1 Speed’s Virginia State Championship. The go-kart races found here include two two-lap qualifying sessions and one 12-lap race. The event is located at K1 Speed Dulles in Sterling, Virginia.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.