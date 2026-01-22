Things to do in the DC area: Burns Night, DC Auto Show … and more!

With bagpipes and classic Scottish dishes included, celebrate Scotland this Saturday at Fish Shop in D.C.'s Wharf neighborhood.

Fish Shop’s event, called Burns Night, celebrates Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet, and is inspired by the restaurant’s heritage with its first location in Ballater, a village in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

This will be the inaugural Burns Night at the D.C. location of Fish Shop. Guests can expect passed canapés celebrating Scottish flavors, including haggis croquettes, lobster crumpets and grilled oysters. There will also be Scottish-inspired cocktails as well as live music and spoken word poetry performances throughout the night.

Jake Fleming, general manager at Fish Shop, told WTOP that the event is planned to become a regular, annual celebration at the D.C. restaurant.

Tickets cost approximately $85 per person.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

The Reading Room Festival

For its fourth year, the Folger Theatre has a festival planned with staged readings, panel discussions, workshops and community celebrations. The event runs from Thursday through Sunday with varying ticket prices.

Banff Film Festival World Tour

The National Geographic Society is presenting the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the National Theatre. The award-winning slate of films run from Friday through Saturday.

Washington, D.C. Auto Show

If you’re a car lover, head to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 1, for the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. Visitors can enjoy learning about a wide range of car models, including a lineup from area exotic dealers and sports cars. Ticket prices vary.

Monster Jam

If you’d rather watch cars crash into each other, Capital One Arena is hosting Monster Jam. On Saturday and Sunday, expect several 12,000-pound monster trucks to duke it out.

Try Hockey for Free Day

For the first time ever, the Caps Youth Hockey is heading to The Wharf’s ice rink for members of the public to try hockey at absolutely no cost. Guests will be provided a hockey stick to use, but must bring their own helmet and warm winter gloves. The event is on Sunday.

“Clue”

Be prepared for a murder mystery show that you won’t soon forget. The National Theatre is presenting a live theatrical production of “Clue,” starting Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 1. Ticket prices vary.

Maryland

Backyard Band

The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting a live performance by the legendary go-go group, Backyard Band, this Saturday. Tickets start at approximately $45 per person.

Indian Classical Dance

Learn foundational dance moves and explore the art form of Bharatnatyam at the Creativity Center Dance Studio in Baltimore, Maryland. Hosting the event is Johns Hopkins University’s competitive Indian classical dance team, JHU Shakti, who will teach Bharatnatyam, one of the oldest dance forms in India. The event this Saturday costs $25 per session.

“Peter and the Wolf”

The Riverdale Chamber Music Woodwind Quintet is hosting a multilingual family-friendly concert at the College Park Aviation Museum in College Park, Maryland. On Sunday, bring your loved ones to enjoy the thrilling adventure of “Peter and the Wolf.” The price for attendance to the show is included in museum admission.

Virginia

Alexandria Restaurant Week

Starting on Friday, head to Alexandria, Virginia, for a weeklong extravaganza of great deals at restaurants and bars. Several participating businesses are offering multicourse dinners at $35, $45 or $55 per person. Find the full list of participating restaurants here.

Mosaic Polar Plunge

Take the plunge in Fairfax’s Mosaic District. Attendees of this Saturday’s Mosaic Polar Plunge are invited to come to dive into cold water in support of the Special Olympics Virginia. Be sure to bring your swimsuit, and register ahead of time.

Comedian Ryan Conner

As seen on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” comedian Ryan Conner is heading to Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia. Tickets cost $34 per person.

