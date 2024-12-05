Things to do in the DC area: Ways to get in the holiday spirit … and more!

This week's "Things to do in the D.C. area" guide includes several live performances, plus holiday-themed food experiences and other past guides you may have missed.

The ice skating rink in Georgetown. (Photo courtesy Sam Kittner) The ice skating rink in Georgetown. (Photo courtesy Sam Kittner) If you’re in search of themed events to pep up your holiday season, WTOP has you covered. This week’s “Things to do in the D.C. area” guide includes several live performances (many of which are free!), plus holiday-themed food experiences and more. Be merry and joyful, and find your next best shindig below.

Live music and other performances or shows

Georgetown Jingle debuts Saturday as a neighborhood-wide event that features a variety of live music performances, including soul, jazz, a cappella, pop, DJ sets and kids’ music. More than 40 Georgetown shops, restaurants and services will also be offering specials, such as discounted pizza at Manny & Olga’s, free hot chocolate while you shop at Argent and $3 scoops for loyalty members at Ice Cream Jubilee.

The Folger Theatre is hosting “A Mass for Christmas Eve” that is based on “folksong-like noels” with Baroque music included. The live performances run from Friday through Dec. 15 with on-demand access available starting Dec. 16. Tickets range from $20 to $60.

The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage offers several chances to celebrate the holidays with live musical performances — for free! On Dec. 14, Ukrainian professional duo Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka will perform seasonal music from Ukraine and Eastern Europe. For a sing-along you won’t want to miss, head to the Country Christmas Sing-Along Spectacular on Dec. 19. The Messiah Sing Along event on Dec. 23 features conductor Nancia D’Alimonte as she leads members of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, guest soloists and a chorus of 150. Finally, on Dec. 24, the All-Star Christmas Eve Jazz Jam celebrates the holiday season with jazz music.

For a laugh-worthy experience, go to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company for The Jam Comedy Show. This night of comedy is Monday, with tickets priced from $20 to $30.

On Wednesday, the Lincoln Theatre is showcasing Irish sing-along songs for Fairytale of New York. Tickets cost between $35 and $55. The theater is also showcasing the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington on Saturday, as well as Dec. 14 and 15 for The Holiday Show event.

The ARTECHOUSE is running a new immersive digital exhibition that blends ASMR with the holidays. Running through Jan. 5, 2025, “Tingle Bells” also includes access to the XR Bar with themed cocktails. Tickets start at $25 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, military and first responders.

Head to the Classic Theatre of Maryland for the musical, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” which is based on the 1954 film and runs through Dec. 24. The theater is also hosting “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 24.

Another Irish holiday celebration can be found at The Keegan Theatre in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood. “An Irish Carol” is an original work that is an homage to Charles Dickens’ classic. Tickets cost $64 for adults, $54 for seniors at or above the age of 62, and $54 for students and those under the age of 25.

Elsewhere, the City of Gaithersburg in Maryland is hosting a tree lighting and an evening of music, dance and song Saturday. The event, called Jingle Jubilee, is free and includes the opportunity for children to meet Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Paw Patrol and other characters.

The Aru Dell’Arte Dance Company in Silver Spring, Maryland, is bringing “The Nutcracker” ballet into the 21st century with its production. Tickets start at approximately $25 for standing and roughly $55 for seated. The performance is Sunday.

In Virginia, the Alexandria Children’s Theatre is presenting “The Holiday Time Travelers,” a new show about three siblings who go on a magical trip back in time where they see how bullying made Ebenezer Scrooge the character he was. The event runs from Friday to Dec. 14. Tickets cost $15.

Holiday high tea and other food experiences

For $120 per person, the Waldorf Astoria has a luxe winter afternoon tea available every Thursday through Sunday from December through February. Expect cucumber caviar sandwiches, dill smoked salmon on cornbread crostinis and white chocolate cranberry financiers.

The Fairmont Hotel recently added more dates for “Nutcracker Afternoon Tea” this month beginning Saturday. Those who indulge in this holiday-themed experience get to enjoy treats, such as gingerbread cake, Mont Blanc chestnut tart and vanilla scones. The experience is offered at $110 for adults or $65 for children ages 12 and under. To sign up or for more information, email or call 202-457-5020.

The Dupont Circle location of Swingers has redecorated its space to celebrate the holidays with twinkling lights and themed drinks. To play a round of crazy golf, tickets start from $21 with food and drink packages starting from $45 per person.

Tipsy Scoop, which was previously featured in an episode of WTOP’s “Matt About Town,” is hosting an ice cream cocktail class with a holiday twist. The mixology class, which costs $65 per person, is this Saturday and next.

For family fun, Shop Made in D.C. is hosting a Christmas cookie decorating class Saturday. Tickets cost $80 and include all the necessary supplies, including prebaked sugar cookies, royal icing and decorations.

Markets, pop-ups and holiday lightings

Head to College Park, Maryland, Saturday for the Winter Wonderland event, which features a holiday market, tree lighting and gingerbread house competition. This free community event also includes a petting zoo, live music and an appearance by Santa.

The Lodge event Saturday in Arlington, Virginia’s Metropolitan Park is also set to offer a holiday market as well as live performances, a dog sweater contest, face painting and selfies with Santa.

While not holiday-themed, the National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Art Market is worth the trip to find unique gifts from Native American artists. The event is Saturday and Sunday. The Smithsonian’s African Art Marketplace is also Saturday, with live music included.

From Tuesday through Dec. 12, The Square food hall is hosting a holiday market with over 15 vendors offering unique gifts and goodies.

And more holiday fun

Head to the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage for a free performance with clarinetist Michael Winograd and his band of Brooklyn Klezmorim for an evening of Jewish music. The Hanukkah celebration requires online advance registration and is currently standing room only. It is Dec. 13.

The Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, is also hosting “A Hanukkah Carol,” which is a heartfelt, family-friendly riff on the Dickens’ classic. The production runs through Dec. 29.

Learn about the updated edition of the book, “A Kwanzaa Keepsake,” on Saturday with the “High on the Hog” author, Jessica B. Harris. She will participate in a conversation with National Museum of African American History and Culture Curator Joanne Hyppolite. Tickets are free.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is also hosting a free community celebration of Kwanzaa on Saturday.

Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland, is hosting UMOJA: A Kwanzaa Experience for Families on Dec. 15. This family-friendly event celebrates the Kwanzaa season with special performances, hands-on craft workshops, demo classes and diasporic food. Tickets are free, but donations are suggested.

Finally, if you need some extra assistance on learning the best ways to wrap gifts, head to this in-person workshop at People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Saturday. All attendees are required to bring their own wrapping paper. Tickets are free.

DC

GALA Film Fest

Through Sunday, the GALA Hispanic Theatre’s Film Fest is bringing unique and critical perspectives on the issues facing Latin America through the power of cinema. Some screenings include Q&As with directors or actors behind the films featured.

Pet Project: A Night of Wine and Puppet Craft

On Sunday, Ellē in Mount Pleasant is hosting a puppet craft workshop paired with sparkling wines and light bites. The event costs $50 per person. This event is only for those ages 21 and up.

Poetic Drawing

This free, in-person workshop at The Phillips Collection allows participants to explore the drawing process supported by the sounds and feelings invoked from poems. The event is Wednesday.

Maryland

Miniature Painting Workshop

Get creative in a smaller scale with this miniature painting workshop at the Strathmore Mansion in North Bethesda, Maryland. The event Monday costs $70.

Garden Railway Exhibit

Running through Jan. 4, 2025, this exhibit at Brookside Gardens’ South Conservatory is perfect for those who love the sight of model trains traversing tracks between miniature-sized buildings and landscapes of Montgomery County, Maryland. The exhibit is free.

Virginia

Love Connections Pirate Edition

If any singles are looking to mingle, head to The Pier Bar in Alexandria, Virginia, Friday evening for a singles event for those between the ages of 35 and 50. The pirate-themed event includes games and hopefully some romance. One free drink is included with the $50 ticket.

Flower potluck and workshop

The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington is hosting a hands-on floral arrangement workshop. The event Saturday costs $45.

