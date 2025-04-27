Prince George’s Co. officer fatally shoots ‘large dog’ that charged police, attacked Md. man

A Prince George's County police officer shot one of two dogs that were attacking a man in District Heights, Maryland, on Saturday.

A Prince George’s County police officer on Saturday shot one of two dogs that were attacking a man in District Heights, Maryland.

Police said the attack happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Walters Lane when officers were responding to a report of “two large dogs attacking a man,” according to a news release.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said one of the dogs “charged toward” him and he “discharged his duty weapon,” striking the dog.

The man who was attacked was taken to the hospital and treated for “serious injuries to his face,” police said.

Prince George’s County Animal Control responded and took the dogs with them. The dog that was shot later died of its injuries, police said.

The officer on the scene was not injured, but another officer responding to the scene in his patrol cruiser was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was released and the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, police said.

Police said the Internal Affairs Division is investigating the incident as part of its departmental policy.

A map of the location where the dog attack was reported is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.