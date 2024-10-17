Things to do in the DC area: Chefs for Equality, Witches Halloween Party … and more!

From the annual Chefs for Equality event to a witches Halloween party, here's a list of fun and seasonal events happening in the D.C. area.

Chefs for Equality at the National Building Museum.(Courtesy Chefs for Equality) Chefs for Equality at the National Building Museum.(Courtesy Chefs for Equality) The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and food writer, chef and restaurateur David Hagedorn are hosting a massive, uplifting, philanthropic event at the National Building Museum.

The eleventh annual Chefs for Equality is showcasing approximately 150 of the D.C. area’s best chefs, bakers and mixologists, all coming together to support the HRC’s nationwide educational work and its fight for full LGBTQ equality.

The event on Monday features 50 savory tasting stations, 20 crafted cocktail bars and 13 personal chef tables — each decorated with a unique theme, while providing an opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs.

Hagedorn created Chefs for Equality in 2012 to raise money for the marriage equality push that was a ballot initiative in Maryland that year. Since then, the event has grown, but its focus on solving issues facing the LGBTQ community has continued.

In an interview with WTOP, Hagedorn said, “We know that we’re always going to be in this fight. And this year is a very, very challenging year for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s tons of legislation across the country that seeks to take away rights that we’ve fought so hard to win, and now we’re fighting so hard to maintain them, let alone gain even more of our human rights that everybody should have access to.”

To further raise funds for the HRC, the event plans to host a live, silent auction. Other activities include a drag brunch speed dinner where guests can enjoy brunch-inspired bites, a cocktail and an exclusive drag performance curated by Shane Mayson. Those who purchase VIP tickets can also enjoy an exclusive, upper-tier space with champagne, caviar and additional restaurant partner stations.

“The chefs have really outdone themselves this year for these menus,” said Hagedorn, who also mentioned that the goodie bags are stuffed to the brim with food- and beverage-related items.

Tickets cost $325 for regular pricing, $550 for “upper tier” pricing and $1,500 for a seat at one of the personal chef tables. There is also specialized pricing for groups.

DC

Immigration Film Fest

With both in-person and virtual screenings available, the eleventh annual Immigration Film Fest is back starting on Oct. 17. A total of 29 films are featured this year, including “Doubles,” which tells the original story of a Trinidadian street vendor who travels to Toronto and must decide if he will save his estranged father from dying. The in-person screenings extend through Oct. 20, while the virtual festival take place through Oct. 27. Prices for tickets and on-demand viewing vary.

Boo at the Zoo

While D.C.’s two new giant pandas aren’t yet able to be seen by the public, guests at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo can still enjoy the other amazing animals found there at the annual Boo at the Zoo event. From Oct. 18 through 20, the National Zoo’s family-friendly event is offering 30 trick-or-treat stations and spooky scenes of skeletons and other creatures. Parking passes are sold out. Tickets cost $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more Halloween events to consider, check out WTOP’s previous Things to do in the D.C. area guide.

Witches Halloween Party and Witchfest

Get your wands ready because local tarot reader Skye Marinda (previously featured on WTOP’s “Matt About Town“) is hosting two events for witches and lovers of magic. A Halloween maker’s market and community party is planned for The Coupe on Saturday, Oct. 19 with free admission. The day before, on Friday, Oct. 18, Marinda plans for the Witches Halloween Party at The Dew Drop Inn to offer a special Samhain ritual, spell casting, guest performances, astrology and tarot readings, crafts and spooky dance floor vibes with music provided by DJ Rachi.

Adams Morgan Apple Festival

The Adams Morgan Apple Festival returns as a celebration of all things apple with a pie baking contest and a Licking Creek Bend Farm heirloom apple tasting. Expect plenty of apples and pies for sale, plus fall-themed specials at many businesses in the neighborhood. The event is in front of The Line Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 19.

“Bad Medicine: District of the Damned”

Award-winning comedy troupe Bad Medicine is hosting a Halloween sketch comedy show at DC Improv with costumes encouraged for audience members. General admission costs $20 for the event on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Maryland

“Astro Boy and the God of Comics”

From Oct. 19 through Nov. 3, catch the production of “Astro Boy and the God of Comics,” by Flying V, a performing arts nonprofit based in Montgomery County, Maryland. This play was originally produced at the Studio Theatre and is about a retro-futuristic race against time with manga and pop culture icon Astro Boy and his creator Osamu Tezuka, otherwise known as the Father of Manga. The production is at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre in Silver Spring, Maryland. Tickets vary from $15 for previews up to $30 for general admission.

People’s Fall Market

People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, is hosting a rain-or-shine market on Saturday, Oct. 19 with handmade hats, scarves, teacups, candles and more, all created by local artisans.

Trick or Treat Drag Brunch

The Lost Ark Distilling Co. in Columbia, Maryland, is hosting a spooky and spectacular drag brunch on Sunday, Oct. 20. The tickets, which cost approximately $30, include one welcome cocktail. The venue does not serve food, but guests are welcome to bring their own food or order from local businesses that will deliver right to the table.

Virginia

Fall Night Market

At Annandale, Virginia’s Garden Social, the first Night Fall Market hosted by event planning company IRL is set to feature sustainable, local vendors, plus live music, games as well as food and drinks. The outdoor event is on Saturday, Oct. 19. Entry is free.

Spooky Mad Science Expo

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the family-friendly, ninth annual Spooky Mad Science Expo showcases interactive science experiments, a costume parade, a live DJ and food trucks. General admission is free.

Maker Faire NoVa

The Maker Faire NoVa event in Alexandria, Virginia, brings together over 100 makers from the DMV for STEAM-focused projects and workshops. The event on Sunday, Oct. 20 includes hands-on activities and demonstrations. General admission tickets vary.

