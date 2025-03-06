Fairfax County Public Schools to weigh stricter cellphone ban for high schools

Fairfax County high school students may soon have to keep their phones off and out of sight for the entire school day, not just during class.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Fairfax County high school students may soon have to keep their phones off and out of sight for the entire school day, not just during class.

This week, school staff recommended the School Board adopt a stricter “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban, replacing the current policy of allowing phone use during passing periods and lunch.

The proposal comes as Virginia moves to tighten cellphone restrictions in schools, leading to policy changes across districts statewide. Last summer, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order directing the Virginia Department of Education to draft new guidelines limiting student phone use during the school day, citing concerns over academic performance and mental health.

The state’s guidance defines “bell-to-bell” restrictions as requiring students to keep phones off and stored from the start of the first class until the final dismissal bell, including lunch and passing periods. School divisions had until Jan. 1, 2025, to comply with the new guidance, though they have some flexibility in how they implement it.

Stricter limits on cellphone use in hallways and classrooms

Fairfax County Public Schools’ existing policy already requires students to silence and put away their cell phones during instructional time. However, state Department of Education guidelines recommend phones be turned off and stored throughout the entire school day, including during passing periods and lunch.

The guidelines state that during bell-to-bell instructional time, “students must use school-based communication tools and platforms (whether in the office, classroom, or other centralized location) to communicate non-emergency needs with parents.”

The department also directs parents to use school-based communication channels to reach students in emergencies rather than contacting them directly.

According to Fairfax County’s policy recommendation, high school students must keep their phones off and put them away for the entire school day, except during lunch, in designated areas chosen by each principal. These areas are based on space and the number of students. School officials say the goal is to reduce distractions while giving students limited phone access.

Unlike the current policy, which allows teachers to incorporate phones into lessons, the proposed rules would prohibit phones from being used as an instructional tool. Students would also be barred from using phones in hallways during passing periods or in classrooms at any time.

If a student breaks the rule, staff may take away their phone, but students wouldn’t face serious disciplinary action like suspension or expulsion. Phones that are confiscated would be returned at the end of the school day.

Schools would have some flexibility in how they manage phone storage, with options like pouches, wall holders or bins. However, the Chief Equity Office recommended storage units not be mandatory, instead focusing on enforcing the “off and away” policy.

Status of Fairfax’s cellphone pilot and next steps

Fairfax County Public Schools launched a phone-free pilot program in select middle and high schools last fall to test stricter enforcement. Middle school students stored their phones in magnetically sealed Yondr pouches, while high school students placed theirs in classroom storage units during instructional time.

The results have not been made public. However, the pilot has already drawn mixed responses from students, parents and educators. Some students have raised concerns about limited access to their phones during the day, particularly for personal communication or emergency situations. Others have expressed support, stating the reduced phone use could improve focus in the classroom.

Fairfax County staff plan to present the proposal to the School Board on March 11. It is unclear if or when the board might bring the proposal for a vote.

If approved, the policy would require enforcement at the school level. Principals would be responsible for designating lunch areas where students may use their phones.

Administrators and teachers would oversee compliance with the new restrictions during the school day. The policy does not mandate a specific method for storing phones but requires they remain off and put away during instructional time, passing periods and non-designated lunch areas.

Surrounding districts adopt similar policies

Like Fairfax County Public Schools, several other Northern Virginia school districts have tightened cellphone restrictions in response to the state’s push for stricter policies.

Loudoun County Public Schools requires middle school students to silence their phones and store them in lockers, while high school students must place them in designated classroom storage areas. Phones can only be used during class if approved by a teacher for instructional purposes. Elementary students are not allowed to use personal technology during the day.

In December, Arlington Public Schools adopted a districtwide ban, requiring students at all grade levels to turn off and store their phones for the entire school day. High schools will have designated areas where students can access their phones at set times. Exceptions are allowed for emergencies and students with accommodations.

Prince William County Public Schools approved a policy last summer that bans student phone use throughout the entire school day, including during field trips. Phones must be turned off and stored, though exceptions exist for students with disabilities or special accommodations.