Things to do in the DC area: Wildfire relief concert, Vienna Restaurant Week … and more!

Music lovers can enjoy live music from some of the D.C. region’s rising songwriters while supporting a cause to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The wildfires in the Los Angeles area destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and other structures, killing at least 29 people and upending the lives of many others.

To help those affected by the fires, Pearl Street Warehouse is hosting a special benefit concert Thursday. The event will feature live music from five of the D.C. region’s rising songwriters, including GXB, Carly Winter, Brendan Lane & the Sugar Packets, Daphne Eckman and The Cassady.

All the proceeds will go directly to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfire. General admission tickets cost $15 with “Premier Plus” tickets costing $30.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

“It’s a Motherf***ing Pleasure”

Pardon the potty mouth, but the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is hosting this satirical play by award-winning and disability-led theatre company FlawBored. The play, called “It’s a Motherf***ing Pleasure,” is about the “monetization of identity politics, the guilt of non-disabled people, and what it costs to do the right thing.” The 60-minute-long performances run from March 6 through 30.

Femme Fatale

Black Cat is hosting a queer dance party on Saturday, March 8, that celebrates the lives of trans and queer people of color through music and movement. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Draw & Tea

Fantom Comics near Dupont Circle is hosting an event “where art meets policy,” where guests will be invited to make their own comic book story on the third anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine. On Sunday, March 9, this event includes all art supplies as well as refreshments.

Maryland

Shrek Rave XXL

Don your best green apparel for the Shrek Rave XXL dance party on Friday, March 7. The event at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, is only open to those ages 18 and up.

Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the city of Annapolis, Maryland, is hosting their annual parade as well as “Shamrock the Dock,” which is an after party at Susan Campbell Park with live music and vendors. Both events are on Sunday, March 9.

Hiroya Tsukamoto Kyoto, Japan-based composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter Hiroya Tsukamoto is performing at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, Maryland. The event is on Sunday, March 9 with $25 general admission tickets.

Virginia

Vienna Restaurant Week

The Town of Vienna is celebrating Restaurant Week from March 7 through 16. Expect special menus, deals and promotions from participating restaurants

BlerDCon

Nerds, unite! BlerDCon, which stands for “Black Nerd Convention,” is coming to Arlington, Virginia, with celebrity guests, presentations, workshops, gaming tournaments, cosplay contests and much more. The weekend-long event runs from March 7 through 9.

Stargazing at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

In Chantilly, Virginia, staff at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center and members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club are hosting a stargazing activity on Saturday, March 8 for the public to enjoy the spectacle that is the night sky. Telescopes will be provided with no personal telescopes permitted at the event. The event is free and open to the public.

