Women’s History Month events you can enjoy in the DC area

A statue at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer) A statue at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer) March is here, and that means a variety of events can be expected for Women’s History Month in the D.C. region.

The following events are sure to satisfy any preference — whether that be a walking tour for history lovers, a multicourse dinner for those with a big appetite, a group art exhibition for the artsy folks or evenings of storytelling or networking for those who just want to chat it up.

Food and beverage events

“Her Plate” is a culinary celebration of International Women’s Day with some of the D.C. region’s top female chefs. The event on Thursday features a five-course tasting menu with drink pairings. It will include the work of trailblazing chefs, such as Katherine Thompson of Thompson Italian and Jasmine Norton of The Urban Oyster, along with mixologists, such as Andra “AJ” Johnson or Serenata and Shelly Caviness of Morris American Bar. The event is at Hotel Zena in Northwest D.C. with tickets that cost $105 per person.

Some of D.C.’s most innovative women chefs — including Centrolina’s Amy Brandwein, Hiraya Café’s Julie Cortes and Moon Rabbit’s Susan Bae — are participating in a lively conversation about the challenges women face when breaking into the culinary world. The event is March 27 at the S. Dillon Ripley Center with $40 tickets for members and $50 tickets for nonmembers.

Celebrate women-owned breweries and businesses at the “Crafted By Her” event at Tap99 in Southeast D.C. on Saturday. The free event allows the public to enjoy exclusive tap takeovers, shop from incredible women-led vendors and sip on craft beer brewed by talented women in the industry.

For Women’s History Month, taste a selection of fine cheeses made by women. The “Cheese 101: Celebrating Women in Cheese” event costs $70 per person and includes everything from creamy brie to sharp cheddar alongside conversations exploring topics such as cheesemaking techniques and regional influences. This event is at Mess Hall in Northeast D.C. on Saturday.

On Wednesday, women in the whiskey industry are set to gather at the bar at the Riggs Hotel in D.C. to toast women in history and women in whiskey. The $50 general admission includes two cocktails and appetizers.

Art and music events

Shop Made in D.C.’s SHE:DC is back and ready to illuminate women and nonbinary entrepreneurs with a monthlong series of events. The art exhibition’s opening party is Friday at D.C.’s La Cosecha with $15 tickets. An artist talk is planned on March 20, with $10 tickets.

Finally, Shop Made in D.C. is also planning a night of networking for women of color on Tuesday, with $20 tickets.

The Embassy of Austria is celebrating Austrian women composers on March 13. The free event includes performances of chamber works by pioneering composers, such as Marianna Martines, Maria Theresia von Paradis and Alma Mahler.

Atlas Brew Works’ brewery and tap room in D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood is hosting a maker’s market in celebration of International Women’s Day on Saturday. The brewery will feature local women-owned businesses and vendors for guests to shop from.

Museum and historic site-centered events

At this point, many of the events at the National Museum of Women in the Arts are sold out. But you’re in luck, there are still events that are available for reservations. Some of those offerings include an exclusive virtual event on International Women’s Day, March 8, that focuses on the enduring legacy of Frida Kahlo and the virtual Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on March 27, which looks to close information gaps related to gender, feminism and the arts.

Find the museum’s full event calendar here. Guests can also enjoy “Community Days,” which means free admission on the first Sunday and second Wednesday of the month.

Tudor Place in D.C. has a guided tour planned on March 16 that will emphasize the women who lived and worked at the historic mansion, including the descendants of Martha Washington. The event is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

At one of D.C.’s most historic sites, Off the Mall Tours is hosting a walking tour to learn about some of D.C.’s most notable women who are laid to rest at Congressional Cemetery. With $30 tickets, the event is planned for March 23.

Another walking tour is planned at Logan Circle Main Street on Saturday. Here, Off the Mall Tours plans to explore the stories of some of the incredible women who called the Logan Circle neighborhood home. Tickets cost $24.

The College Park Aviation Museum in College Park, Maryland, has a “Women in Aviation Tour” planned on Saturday. Starting with Katharine Wright, the tour explores how women have always played an integral role in aviation history.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Museum is hosting a women’s history costume party March 29. Come dressed as your favorite female historical figure and enjoy music, dancing and more. Tickets cost $45 per person

Family-friendly events

In Takoma Park, Maryland, the People’s Book bookstore is hosting a story time with the creative team behind “The ABCs of Women’s History,” a picture book for children that “celebrates women, their history and their future.” The free event is March 23.

The Library of Congress is hosting a “Family Day” event March 15 that focuses on women’s history. Activities will be held on the mezzanine level of the library’s Jefferson Building. The event is free, but passes are required.

Anything else?

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling series that invites people to share original and true stories on a specific theme. On March 26, a group of women storytellers will speak about the obstacles they have overcome. The event is at The Speakeasy at Capo Deli with $30 tickets.

The Women’s Biography Book Group at Politics and Prose is focusing on “The Pirate’s Wife: the Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos on Monday. The book group meets online with participation limited to 20 sign-ups.

Femme Fatale D.C. in Northwest D.C. is hosting a financial planning workshop on March 13 for women, femmes and nonbinary folks. The event includes a mix of journaling, group discussions and guided reflection, along with actionable insights. General admission costs $15.

If you want to test your history chops, head to the Laredo Mexican Restaurant in Northwest D.C. on Saturday or Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 20 for trivia nights focused on women’s history.

The HerStory 5K on Saturday allows the public to run, walk or cheer from the sidelines. The event is free and open to the public.

