Things to do in the DC area: Art All Night, Virginia Beer Festival … and more!

Art All Night in D.C., on Friday and Saturday, will feature visual and performing arts showcased in indoor and outdoor public and private spaces.

This weekend, the District is hosting a citywide celebration of art and culture with vibrant performances and dining opportunities across all eight wards.

Art All Night, on Friday and Saturday, occurs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., with both the visual and performing arts showcased in indoor and outdoor public and private spaces.

This year’s event also includes Dine All Night with unique menus, experiences and offerings from over 60 restaurants in the city through Sunday. Find a list of participating restaurants on the official website.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Participating this year in Art All Night is Pennsylvania Avenue East Main Street (PAEMS), an area that includes the Fairlawn, Dupont Park, Penn Branch and Fairfax Village neighborhoods. PAEMS Director Latisha Atkins told WTOP that PAEMS’ activities for Art All Night are themed around “Art to the Future,” which aims to highlight the intersection of art and technology.

More than 70 local and Black-owned vendors are expected to participate with a “Futures Art Gallery” and “Community Arts Market” featured.

Also expected for the PAEMS’ events are virtual reality experiences, a “New App Land” installation where guests will be able to beta test apps, a “360 Electric Rolling Car” that guests will be able to test ride and a “New Age Designing” installation where the public can reimagine home decor using design elements such as LED lights and other materials.

Paul Grant, founder and chief creative officer at Ascender Communications Inc., is also presenting his documentary at the D.C. Dream Center in Southeast, which will include a panel discussion about the future of civic engagement. Grant told WTOP the film, “Seven Rising: An Oral History of the 2024 D.C. Council Primary,” explores the generational shift in leadership in Ward 7.

“What did we get right? What did we get wrong?” Grant said. “It’s really about exploring the process, the people and then also looking back at the legacy of Vincent Gray and really putting that all together so the community can weigh in and have that conversation.”

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

“American Vignettes: Symbols, Society, and Satire”

The Rubell Museum in D.C. is opening its newest exhibition of contemporary art on Friday with nearly 100 artworks from over 40 emerging and established artists. “American Vignettes” includes a variety of mediums, including photography, sculpture and painting.

D.C. Design Week

From Friday through Oct. 4, design industry entrepreneurs and students will gather for workshops, talks and debates, mixers and parties across the District. Ticket prices vary depending on the event.

“Because They’re Funny” (BTF) Comedy Festival

Be prepared to laugh out loud as the BTF comedy festival returns to D.C. from Friday through Sunday. Along with a standup comedy show and competition, the festival also offers a comedy 101 master class and a panel on the business of comedy. Ticket prices vary depending on the event.

Craft2Wear

The National Building Museum is hosting the Smithsonian’s annual Craft2Wear event, which celebrates wearable craft and design. The event begins Friday and ends Sunday. General admission costs $20, and the first night party costs $95 to attend.

Sake Day

D.C. Sake cō is teaming up with the restaurant Cranes to invite lovers of sake to explore over 100 different sakes. This third annual event on Sunday also includes bites from Cranes. Tickets cost $95 per person.

“Bodega Bakes” conversation with Paola Velez

Paola Velez is a D.C.-based, James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef who was named Food & Wine’s best new chef in 2021 and currently serves as a culinary diplomat for the United States. She recently released her first cookbook, “Bodega Bakes,” which contains more than 100 recipes for tortas, cookies, brownies, frozen treats and other baked goods. On Sunday, The Riggs Hotel is hosting a conversation with Velez and chef Isabel Coss, presented by Bold Fork Books. Tickets cost $25 for admission and a drink, or $58 for admission, a drink and a signed book, or $90 for admission, drinks for two and one signed book.

Maryland

Montgomery Hills Street Fest

Street Fest, which is held in Silver Spring’s Montgomery Hills neighborhood, is back on Saturday with live music, food, craft beer and games.

Sounds of Azerbaijan

On Saturday, the Silver Spring Blackbox Theatre is showcasing musicians Imamyar Hasanov on kamancheh and Amir Bayat to present the rich musical traditions of Azerbaijan. Tickets for the event in Silver Spring range from $55 to $85.

Pumpkin Festival

Through Nov. 3, Butler’s Orchard in Germantown is hosting their annual, family-friendly event. Guests can expect a corn maze, live music, pony rides, face painting and pick-your-own pumpkins. Ticket prices vary.

Virginia

Aslin 9th Anniversary

The Aslin Beer Company is celebrating its ninth birthday Saturday with a beer, music and art festival that will bring some of the best brews to its Alexandria location. General admission without samples costs $25 with discounts for children.

Virginia Beer Festival

Arlington’s National Landing neighborhood is hosting the first ever Virginia Beer Festival. The family and pet-friendly event Saturday includes live music, food and, of course, plenty of beer to go around. For more festivals to consider this year, check out this fall and winter festival guide on WTOP.

Mosaic Fall Festival

In Fairfax, the Mosaic Fall Festival on Saturday and Sunday includes a farmers market, an artisan market, live music and a kids zone.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.