1 shot following ‘struggle’ with Virginia state trooper in Fairfax Co.

Virginia State Police are investigating what it called “an officer-involved shooting” in Fairfax County early Tuesday morning.

State police said a Virginia state trooper learned Fairfax City Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Burke Station Road and Main Street, when the suspect vehicle sped away around 12:43 a.m.

The state trooper, along with a pair of Fairfax County K-9 units, later responded to the address listed on the registration of the suspect vehicle.

That’s where state police said a “juvenile male near the suspect vehicle” ran off, despite being told to stop.

The state trooper managed to tackle the suspect, and “during the struggle, one shot was fired,” state police said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital suffering from what state police were “non-life-threatening injuries.”

State police said no law enforcement was injured.

The suspect, who state police called a “known gang associate,” is under investigation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Now in police custody for outstanding warrants, state police said “additional charges are pending” against the suspect.

Below is a map of where the incident began.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest.

