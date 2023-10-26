Things to do in the DC area: Space talk, Shrek Ball, spooky disco … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Explore the depths of the universe at ARTECHOUSE’s current exhibition, “Beyond the Light.” The digital art gallery collaborated with NASA scientists and used AI-aided visual productions, an original musical score created from galactic data as well as imagery and findings from the James Webb Space Telescope to create the exhibition.

It runs through Dec. 15, but guests will only have one chance to visit an upcoming talk with Dr. Stefanie Milam, happening on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. Dr. Milam is a planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. In an interview with WTOP, she said that she will primarily be presenting the discoveries that have occurred in our immediate universe, the search for “Earth 2.0” in other universes, and other findings from the James Webb Space Telescope.

“I hope they’ll learn that this telescope is not only for searching for the first galaxies of the universe beyond the Big Bang, but is also revealing a lot more about the entire universe as a whole, our own galaxy and even things much closer to home within our solar system,” said Dr. Milam.

Tickets to the talk include admission to the exhibition.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Superfine Art Fair

The Superfine Art Fair is returning once again to Dock 5 at Union Market, from Oct. 26 through 29. Expect 100 exhibiting artists, collectives and galleries. Tickets range from $22.50 for a “Day Tripper Pass” to $135 for a “Superfamily Pass.”

“Kinship” at the National Portrait Gallery

Starting Oct. 28, eight contemporary artists will have their works brought together in this exhibition that intends to reveal how “kinship, by its very nature, embraces contradictions.” The exhibition, which is located on the first floor by the F Street, NW entrance, runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

Andrew Rea

On Oct. 28, chef and Babish Culinary Universe YouTube channel creator Andrew Rea will discuss his latest cookbook and other food stories at Sixth & I. The event will be a conversation between Rea and Olga Massov, editor with The Washington Post food section and cookbook author. Both a virtual and in-person option are available to those who purchase tickets, which range in price from $25 up to $47.

The Shrek Ball

For a green tie affair, look no further than the Shrek Ball on Oct. 28. Union Stage is offering ogre lovers a space to enjoy “Shrek-based tunes,” swamp-themed cocktails as well as a costume contest. Early bird tickets cost $8, while general admission is $10.

Fall Festival

Wangari Gardens, a community garden at the corner of Kenyon and Park Place, NW, is hosting a free and family-friendly Fall Festival with local food and drinks, live music, workshops and a costume show. For more fall festivals to consider, check out WTOP’s guide.

Family Spooky Disco

Families who just want to shimmy have the opportunity to party at Dance Place on Oct. 28 with a DJ, spooky crafts and party games, plus concessions. This event is for both the young and the young at heart. Tickets cost $15 per ticket or $40 for a bundle of four.

Saturday Night Chili Crisp Social

For a spicy conversation, head to Bold Fork Books as food writer James Park discusses the world’s best condiment and his cookbook, “Chili Crisp: 50+ Recipes to Satisfy Your Spicy, Crunchy, Garlicky Cravings.” The event will be hosted on Oct. 28. Admission is free.

Experimental Jam Night

The Takoma arts space, Rhizome, is asking local musicians to bring their instruments, art mediums or just yourself to an experimental jam night on Oct. 29. Costumes and RSVPs are encouraged. Tickets cost $5 to $10 on a pay-what-you-can scale.

10th Annual Chefs for Equality



Over 200 local chefs, bakers and mixologists will come together at the National Building Museum on Oct. 30 to fundraise for full LGBTQ+ equality. There will be 50 savory stations, over 20 sweet stations, over 20 signature cocktails and a Champagne and caviar lounge. Also new this year is a “Queerlada Shop,” which is a cafe that will feature treats from Colada Shop Cuban Cafe & Bar. There will also be a “speed diner meets drag brunch” event.

Maker Month

Starting Nov. 1, the Heurich House Museum will feature workshops, craft stations and a market, which is composed largely of people from underrepresented communities. Tickets are free, but registration is recommended, though not required for card making and ornament making workshops.

Pamyua

The Alaska-based Inuit-soul musical group, Pamyua, will celebrate Native American Heritage Month by performing at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. The free performance will be on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

Maryland

Titanic: The Exhibition

At National Harbor, enjoy more than 200 objects and personal artifacts from passengers and crew members of the Titanic. As reported by WTOP’s Jeff Clabaugh, the exhibition includes life-size recreations of some of the ship’s interiors, plus audio guides with music and sound effects. The exhibition runs still Dec. 10.

Gift of Art Holiday Exhibit

Looking for a unique gift this year for the holidays? Get your shopping done early at The Artists’ Gallery in Ellicott City, Maryland. From Nov. 1 through Jan. 7, 2024, the Gift of Art Holiday Exhibit all-member show will offer several artworks for sale from local artists. There will be an opening reception on Nov. 5 with an open house on Dec. 3.

Maryland Pastel Society Signature Member Show

Starting Nov. 2 and running through Dec. 5, the Washington County Arts Council will host their Maryland Pastel Society Signature Member Show in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Virginia

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride

Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist Christian McBride will take the stage at George Mason University’s concert hall on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. He will join the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra for a night of all things jazz, led by founder, artistic director and saxophonist Jim Carroll. Tickets range from $35 to $55 per person.

Holiday Crafts & Treats Fair

On the Manassas Museum lawn, there will be a kids costume parade, a pets costume parade, holiday arts and crafts and some treats available. The Holiday Crafts & Treats Fair will be hosted on Oct. 28.

Holiday Winter Lantern Festival

Tickets are now available to purchase for the Winter Lantern Festival at Tysons, Virginia. While the event doesn’t start until November, it’s advised to get your tickets as soon as possible as the event is likely to sell out. This season, expect the family-friendly event to include more than 1,000 handmade lanterns based on traditional Chinese festivals.