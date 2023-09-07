25 DC-area festivals to look forward to this fall

This autumn, there’s so much to look forward to in the D.C. area.

There’s so much to look forward to in the D.C. area this autumn. From music festivals, to those focused on the arts, comedy, restaurants and other neighborhood celebrations — people of all interests are sure to find a community event to enjoy.

Check out the chronological list of upcoming events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia below.

DC

Adams Morgan Day

Sept. 10

18th Street NW between Florida Avenue NW and Columbia Road NW

Free

Adams Morgan Day is known as the District’s longest-running neighborhood festival. This year, the event returns for its 45th year with live musical performances, art and family-friendly activities.

H Street Festival

Sept. 16

H Street NE between 3rd Street NE to 15th Street NE

Free

With an attendance that is estimated at 150,000 people, this 11-block-long event is one of the most anticipated single-day neighborhood festivals in the city. In an interview with WTOP, H Street Festival coordinator Wuiping Yap described the event as a “de facto music festival” since there will be approximately 40 bands featured.

Executive director of H Street Main Street Anwar Saleem said the kids area will be expanded this year. Also new this year is the debut of the H Street Idol Contest, which will be a “hyperlocal” way for participants to showcase their talents.

Literary Hill Bookfest

Sept. 17

Eastern Market

Free

This year’s Literary Hill Bookfest is chock-full of participating notable authors, from literary activist and poet E. Ethelbert Miller to historical fiction author Louis Bayard to children’s book author Ginger Park, among many others.

D.C. Art All Night

Sept. 29 and 30

Various locations

Free

Stay out late in the District with this widespread celebration of the arts. Located across all eight wards of the city, this free overnight arts festival occurs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on two nights. Expect a wide variety of mediums featured, including but not limited to painting, photography, sculpture, fashion and dance.

Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival

Oct. 6 to 8

The Anthem and Union Stage at The Wharf

Price varies

The annual Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival is curated with headline shows like the Breakout Comedian of the Year Competition as well as comedy classes, panels, podcasts, screenings and live music.

Reggae Fest

Oct. 21

The Howard Theatre

$25 for general admission

In D.C., the Reggae Fest at the Howard Theatre asks its attendees to get ready to dance and vibe to DJs spinning not just reggae music, but also afrobeats, amapiano and more.

Annual Fall Festival

Oct. 21

The Farm At Kelly Miller

301 49th Street NE

Free

Invite your family to this event if you’re interested in games, face painting, pony rides and farm-to-table food.

Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival

Nov. 2 to 5

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Price varies

This festival is the only one in the nation to be totally dedicated to investigative reporting on film. This is Double Exposure’s eighth year, and it is set to include panels, master classes and workshops with speakers like former editor of The Washington Post Martin Baron and journalist and TV producer Lowell Bergman.

DMV Black Restaurant Week

Nov. 5 to 12

Various locations

Since 2018, the DMV Black Restaurant Week has brought together Black restaurant owners, managers, chefs, caterers and leaders in the food industry. This event spans across the D.C. region into Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland

Long Branch Festival

Sept. 8 and 9

8746 Flower Avenue

Silver Spring, MD

Free

In Silver Spring, Maryland, the Long Branch community will celebrate this two-day-long event with kid shows, music, dancing, a variety of vendors and, of course, food from area restaurants.

Silver Spring Jazz Festival

Sept. 9

Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place

Silver Spring, MD

Free

Jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater will headline this year’s Silver Spring Jazz Festival. There will also be two stages of entertainment as well as a brewery garden with lawn games and art demos.

Maryland Cider Festival

Sept. 9

7115 Damascus Road

Gaithersburg, MD

$35 for advanced tickets, $40 for day of tickets

This inaugural festival will showcase area hard cider makers. Expect to also find area artisans, craft vendors, live music and food trucks.

Washington Ukrainian Festival

Sept. 15 to 17

St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral at 15100 New Hampshire Avenue

Silver Spring, MD

Free for those under the age of 21, $20 for three-day adult admission

Enjoy Ukrainian food, dancers, crafts and children’s activities at the 20th annual Ukrainian Festival. A portion of the proceeds is for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival

Sept. 23

Rockville Town Square

Rockville, MD

Free

Pop some bubbly (bubble tea, that is) at Rockville Town Square’s Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival this year. The event will be for all age groups with games and DIY arts and crafts booths included.

All Things Go Music Festival

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Columbia, Maryland

Price varies

While sold out, you can still join the waitlist for this year’s All Things Go Music Festival. The headliners are Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey and Boygenius with other notable acts like Carly Rae Jepsen.

PIKEtoberfest

Oct. 1

Pike & Rose at 11870 Grand Park Avenue

North Bethesda, MD

Free

In North Bethesda, this eighth annual fall festival will feature a craft beer garden, makers market, live music and several kids activities. While the dog-friendly event is totally free, those who RSVP will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card for Pike & Rose.

Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival

Oct. 15

Town plaza above the Wheaton Metro Station

Wheaton, MD

Free

The Wheaton community will come together to showcase area artists with this arts parade and festival. To participate in the arts parade, the only thing that’s required is to make some art and just push, pull, carry, wear or perform your art in the parade. The festival will include more than 50 booths with arts displays and sales.

Virginia

Rosslyn Jazz Fest

Sept. 9

Gateway Park at 1300 Langston Boulevard

Arlington, VA

Free

The 31st annual Rosslyn Jazz Fest is set to have four acts performing: New Orleans-based quintet Galactic, Pedrito Martínez Group, Oh He Dead and DuPont Brass. This is Arlington’s largest outdoor music festival with an eclectic blend of soul, funk, R&B and hip-hop.

Historic Alexandria Homes Tour

Sept. 23

Various locations

Alexandria, VA

Starts at $45 for individual tickets

Since 1977, this tour has been a way for Old Town Alexandria, Virginia’s The Twig Thrift Shop to raise funds for the Inova Alexandria Hospital. The walking tour is self-guided.

Old Town Art Festival

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

300 John Carlyle Street

Alexandria, Virginia

Free

This is the 21st year that this outdoor art festival has been organized.

Mount Vernon Fall Festival & Sunset Tour

Oct. 6 to 8

Mount Vernon at 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

Mount Vernon, VA

Price varies

On the East Lawn of Mount Vernon, this festival will allow guests to taste unlimited samples from Virginia wineries at George Washington’s estate.

Art on the Avenue

Oct. 7

Mt. Vernon Avenue in Del Ray

Alexandria, VA

Free

This regional, multicultural arts and music festival has been held in the Del Ray neighborhood for the 28th year now. Expect a daylong event of live musical performances and a wide variety of artists of various mediums.

Manassas Fall Jubilee

Oct. 7

9201 Center Street

Manassas, VA

Free

In Downtown Manassas, enjoy family fun at the 40th annual Fall Jubilee. This free event will include games, craft booths and more.

City of Fairfax Annual Fall Festival

Oct. 14

Old Town Square at 10415 North Street

Fairfax, VA

Free

Across the several stages, this year’s Fall Festival will allow for family fun with live performances, vendors, food courts and beer gardens.

Mount Vernon Fall Harvest Festival

Oct. 21 and 22

Mount Vernon at 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

Mount Vernon, VA

Price varies

Celebrate the fall weather by meeting George Washington, exploring 18th-century farming demonstrations and learning how to play 18th-century games.

