Life-size Titanic space replicas come to National Harbor exhibition

Titanic: The Exhibition comes to National Harbor for a seven-week run starting Oct. 21.

The exhibition, produced by exhibitions creator and producer Musealia, is coming to the D.C. area after extended runs in London and New York. It features more than 200 objects and personal artifacts from passengers and crew members.

It also includes life-size recreations of some of the ship’s interiors.

Musealia said it worked for years with Swedish historian and author Claes-Göran Wetterholm, who is considered one of the foremost experts on the Titanic, to produce the exhibition.

According to Musealia, the exhibition retells the story of the Titanic and its April 15,1912 sinking in the North Atlantic — which claimed 1,496 lives — through a human perspective.

The exhibition includes photographs, handwritten letters, and audio guides with music and sound effects.

Tickets are sold as timed-entry admission, priced at $29.50 for adults and $20.50 for children. Tickets are available online. It will be located at 151 Water Street in National Harbor, near the Capital Wheel.