Full buck moon may bring color as it rises Wednesday night

The full buck moon starts to rise at around 9 p.m. in the southeast on Wednesday.

A view of the Full Buck Moon from the Unistellar Smart telescope.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) A view of the Full Buck Moon from the Unistellar Smart telescope.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) A full moon rises Wednesday that could bring some color to a summer night.

Last month’s full strawberry moon showed impressive color as it rose and we may get a repeat this month.

The full buck moon starts to rise at around 9 p.m. in the southeast on Wednesday. Go to Time And Date’s website to get a more precise time for your location as you really want to see the moon just as it ascends from the horizon.

With the heat and humidity the D.C. region is currently experiencing, I predict that it will be an impressively colored moonrise that will occur deep yellowish, orange or reddish. Try to find a clear view of the horizon or a favorite landmark to watch the moon rise — I don’t think you will be disappointed! Take a picture too!

Escape the heat this summer by visiting Shenandoah National Park and enjoying a variety of astronomy related events, including some by yours truly. In fact, I will be at Big Meadows Lodge on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. giving a presentation on “The Milky Way and You” followed by some stargazing, if it is clear.

The rangers at the park also conduct astronomy related events, so check their schedule once you are at the park.

If you want to stay cooler, see dark skies and the Milky Way, Shenandoah National Park is the place to be.

Oh, and be sure to be on the lookout for the Aug. 1 edition of “Eyes to the Skies” on WTOP’s Space Place as it is going to be a very busy month of sky happenings.

Follow Greg Redfern on his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.