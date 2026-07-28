WATCH LIVE: Lindsey Graham eulogized in DC funeral

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the son of pool hall owners who rose to become one of his generation’s more influential U.S. politicians at home and abroad, is being eulogized Tuesday as a “swashbuckling” public servant and “true American original” during memorial services in Washington.
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