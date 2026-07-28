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WATCH LIVE: Lindsey Graham eulogized in DC funeral

July 28, 2026, 9:59 AM

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the son of pool hall owners who rose to become one of his generation’s more influential U.S. politicians at home and abroad, is being eulogized Tuesday as a “swashbuckling” public servant and “true American original” during memorial services in Washington.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

You can watch a livestream below. Read the full story here.

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