Husband shot by Fairfax Co. police after allegedly threatening wife with knife, grabbing officer’s gun

A man accused of threatening his wife was shot by a Fairfax County police officer after he allegedly grabbed the barrel of the officer's gun Tuesday morning.

A man was injured after a Fairfax County police officer fired his weapon on July 28, 2026. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) A man was injured after a Fairfax County police officer fired his weapon on July 28, 2026. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) A man accused of threatening his wife was shot by a Fairfax County police officer after he allegedly grabbed the barrel of the officer’s gun Tuesday morning.

Three officers and a K-9 searched for the man in a wooded area after being called to the Annandale neighborhood about a domestic incident involving him and his wife.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis hasn’t publicly identified the man, who is expected to face charges including felony assault against a police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer.

A woman called 911 just before 10 a.m. about a fight with her husband inside their home in the 7000 block of Sutter Lane, telling the dispatcher he was threatening her and stabbing himself, according to Davis.

When police arrived, Davis said, the woman pointed at a man running from the home and told police it was her husband.

Police searched for him for 15 minutes and believed the man had gone into a heavily wooded area with two knives.

A 13-year veteran on the police force was walking in the wooded area when the suspect “abruptly emerged from a bush” and grabbed the officer’s gun, according to Davis.

The interaction was captured by multiple body worn cameras, and Davis said he’s watched the footage at least 50 times already.

“Our suspect takes his right hand, he grabs the firearm that the police officer had in his hand, and the top of the suspect’s hand was around the top barrel of that firearm, and the bottom of his hand was wrapped around the frame of that firearm,” Davis said.

“It took the officer two hands to pull his firearm back from our suspect,” Davis said.

The officer fired three times, with one bullet grazing the man’s shoulder, as another officer simultaneously discharged his taser.

“There was no entry wound for the bullet, but it grazed what I believe is his upper right shoulder,” Davis said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he received stitches and treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Davis said, including several “superficial puncture wounds” to his leg from poking himself with the knife.

No officers were injured.

Davis said the man may face additional criminal charges related to threatening his wife and he’s known to the criminal justice system.

“Our suspect in this case, and I think it’s important for the community to know, has a significant domestic violence past in relationship with the wife, our 911 caller,” Davis said.

Police plan to release footage of the incident in the next 30 days, per the department’s policy. Both knives were recovered by police.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Anna-Lysa Gayle reported from the scene.

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