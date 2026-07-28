Strong storms pound DC region, bringing tornado and flooding risk

Several counties in Maryland and Virginia, as well as D.C., are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning until 5 p.m. for Fauquier County in Virginia.

The D.C. region is under a tornado watch through Tuesday night as severe storms blow through the area. Here’s what you need to know.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Stafford counties in Virginia until 6:15 p.m.

Several counties in Maryland and Virginia, as well as D.C., are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Also, a flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties and the city of Baltimore in Maryland until 8:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Stafford County in Virginia until 6:45 p.m. A flood watch will be in effect for multiple counties in Maryland through the late evening hours.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as storms made their way across the area before a strong cold front is expected to move through.

“Over the next several hours, scattered thunderstorms will move in from the northwest, these storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours, and even a few tornadoes,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Storm chances will end between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with clearing skies after midnight. Patchy fog and damp pavement may create reduced visibility overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy northwest winds and slightly lower humidity arrive Wednesday behind the cold front. Highs will reach the 80s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The National Weather Service said a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible east of the Blue Ridge, but most areas will stay dry.

Thursday will be cooler and less humid with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower to mid-80s. Breezy northwest winds continue, with dry conditions expected.

Full forecast

TUESDAY EVENING: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours. There is a risk of a tornado.

LATER TONIGHT: Thunderstorms ending before midnight. Becoming less humid overnight. Lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining breezy. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Current conditions

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