Check out strawberry moon — the first full moon of summer 2026

The full strawberry moon will mark the moon’s lowest path in the sky for the year.

June 1 marked meteorological summer, while astronomical summer started for the northern hemisphere on June 21 at 4:24 a.m. EDT. Known as the summer solstice, it’s the astronomical end of spring and the start of summer.

The first full moon of summer, the full strawberry moon, will take place on Monday, June 29, at 7:56 p.m. EDT. The full strawberry moon will mark the moon’s lowest path in the sky for the year.

Watch the moon rise in the Southeast at sunset Monday, as it might be an impressively colored moonrise — deep orange and/or reddish. Also enjoy the “moon illusion,” while the moon is near the horizon.

Try to find a clear view of the horizon and/or a favorite landmark to watch the moon rise. I don’t think you will be disappointed. You should take a photo too.

As the night progresses, the moon will be at its highest at midnight in the South and low in the Southwest as it is setting around sunrise.

You will also notice a bright reddish colored star to the upper right of the moon. That is the red giant star Antares — also known as the heart of Scorpius the Scorpion.

Monday’s weather looks good for a summer night.

Enjoy the beauty of the full strawberry moon.

Follow Greg Redfern’s daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

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