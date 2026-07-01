Eyes to the Skies: Creating a custom star chart and viewing the Milky Way in July

Each month WTOP’s “Eyes to the Skies” feature previews the best the sky has to offer stargazers regarding the moon, planets and stars. Space-related events that might interest you taking place in the D.C. region will be included as well.

“Eyes to the Skies” is a recurring feature and publishes on the first of every month. You can find it on WTOP’s The Space Place. Email Greg your space questions and he might answer them in the next edition.

Each month WTOP’s “Eyes to the Skies” feature previews the best the sky has to offer stargazers regarding the moon, planets and stars. Space-related events that might interest you taking place in the D.C. region will be included as well.

Let’s get to the skies for July 2026!

Must-see sky sights for July

Venus dominates the west after sunset all month.

The Summer Constellations and the Milky Way galaxy are visible after dark spanning the sky from the northeast to the southeast getting higher until morning twilight.

Star of the month

In July be on the lookout for two stars that are the eyes of Draco, the Dragon. They are just to the upper left of our May star, Vega. All three are easy to spot in the northeast sky after it gets dark.

Highlights of the month

July 1: As July starts turn your attention to the west at dusk. Brilliant Venus dominates the sky scene. To the lower right of Venus, Jupiter is fast approaching the glare of the sun which Mercury has already done. Watch each night as they change their positions in the sky. The planets orbit the sun which causes their motion in the sky. It is fascinating to watch. Take astropics with your smartphone and/or digital camera to record these changing sky positions.

July 1: Remember our star of the month in October, Algol? It is worth looking at it going to minimum brightness for two hours centered at 10:57 p.m. and then getting brighter. See the other dates this month below. Try taking a smartphone/camera pic or maybe even a video.

July 4: In the eastern sky before the dawn look for reddish Mars. The planet Uranus and Mars will be very close to one another. Use binoculars to zero in on Mars and then look for Uranus as a “greenish-colored star that doesn’t twinkle” just above Mars. You might be able to image the planetary pair with zoom mode on your smartphone or camera. Definitely worth a try. A telescope will give a fine view of the pair.

July 6: Earth is farthest from the sun, or aphelion, for 2026, 152,087,774 km, at 1 p.m.

July 17: The crescent waxing moon, the star Regulus and Venus will share the western sky as it gets dark. Worthy of taking an astropic with your smartphone using zoom and/or digital camera

July 18: Algol again at 3:51 a.m.

July 24: A bright waxing gibbous moon and the star Antares are close together in the south after dark.

July 29: The full buck moon occurs at 10:35 a.m. Get the particulars for your location by using this website.

July 30-31: The Southern Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower will be severely hampered by the bright moon.

The moon

July 7: Last quarter

July 14: New moon

July 21: First quarter

July 29: Full buck moon

Planets

Mercury is in the glare of the sun

Venus is very bright in the west.

Mars is in the east before dawn.

Jupiter is in the glare of the sun

Saturn rises in the east around midnight.

Uranus is in the western sky after dark. You need a telescope to best observe the planet although it is visible in binoculars.

Neptune is in the western sky after dark. You need a telescope to observe the plan-et.

Pluto is way out there in the solar system and requires taking images through a tele-scope spaced days apart to hunt it down.

D.C.-area events

Bonus section!

Use this useful tool to create a custom star chart for your location to help you find your way around the stars. While you are at it, check out the very useful astronomical tools.

And if you want to plan ahead for 2026 sky events, here’s a nifty guide to help.

You can also send in any space related questions to my email address. Suggestions about this feature are also welcome.

Follow Greg Redfern on his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

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