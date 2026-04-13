Data Doctors: 6 hidden settings slowing your Windows PC

A sluggish computer doesn’t automatically mean you need to go shopping for a new one. Windows includes a number of default settings that favor background activity over raw performance.

Q: My computer isn’t as fast as it used to be, but it’s not that old. What can I do to speed it up?

A: This is one of the most common questions we hear, and the good news is that a sluggish computer doesn’t automatically mean you need to go shopping for a new one.

As always, start with a fresh reboot to replenish resources and finalize any background updates that may be in process.

In many cases, the issue isn’t inadequate hardware — it’s the way your system is configured. Windows includes several default settings that prioritize background activity over raw performance, and most users never revisit them after the initial setup. While Microsoft has focused heavily on stability in recent years, day-to-day performance still depends on how you manage these “hidden” resource-hogs.

Here are six tips in the settings menu that can improve performance:

Reclaim your startup

Over time, many programs sneak onto your “startup list,” meaning they launch the second you turn on your computer. The more items on that list, the longer it takes to boot and the fewer resources your computer will have for the tasks you actually want to do. Review your startup programs under “Startup apps” in Settings and disabling anything you don’t need to load automatically.

Silence background apps

Even when you aren’t actively using them, many apps continue running behind the scenes. This quietly consumes memory, processing power and internet bandwidth. Reviewing app permissions and limiting background activity helps ensure your computer is focused on the window you’re currently using.

Adjust your power plan

If you use a laptop, Windows often defaults to a “Balanced” power mode to conserve battery life. This places a practical speed limit on your processor. When you’re plugged into a wall outlet, switching to “High Performance” can noticeably improve responsiveness, especially when multitasking.

Manage aggressive updates

Windows updates are more persistent than they used to be. If your system is downloading or preparing an update in the background, overall performance will slow. In the “Windows Update” section, you can set “Active Hours” so updates do not run while you’re working. You can pause updates for several days of weeks if you’re in the middle of a big project.

Trim the eye candy

Windows uses visual effects, such as animations, shadows and transparency to make the interface look polished, but these require constant work from your graphics hardware. Turning off these visual flourishes in the “Visual effects” section can make an older or midrange machine feel faster.

Let Storage Sense do the chores

Digital clutter, such as temporary files and leftover system data builds up over time. Instead of cleaning it manually, enable “Storage Sense” in the Storage section. This allows Windows to automatically delete unnecessary files, keeping your system lean without any effort on your part.

It’s easy to assume a slow computer is outdated, but that’s often not the case. Windows does more behind the scenes than ever before, and buying a new computer without adjusting or maintaining these settings can lead to similar frustration down the road.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.