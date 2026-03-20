Data Doctors: How much tracking does private browsing actually prevent?

Private browsing — called Incognito in Chrome, InPrivate in Edge and Private in Safari and Firefox — is one of the most widely misunderstood features in consumer technology.

Q: Is private browsing really private?

A: Private browsing — called Incognito in Chrome, InPrivate in Edge and Private in Safari and Firefox — is one of the most widely misunderstood features in consumer technology. Most people assume it hides their online activity. It doesn’t, at least not in the way you may think.

Here’s what private browsing actually does: it prevents your browser from saving your browsing history, cookies, site data and information entered in forms on your local device. When you close the private window, that session disappears from your browser as if it never happened.

That’s genuinely useful in certain situations. If you’re shopping for a surprise gift on a shared computer, searching for a surprise pet on a family laptop or logging into a website on someone else’s machine, private browsing keeps that activity off the local device. For those scenarios, it works exactly as intended.

What it doesn’t do

The privacy ends at your device. Every website you visit, every search you conduct and every video you stream is still fully visible to your internet service provider. Your employer can see everything if you’re using a work network. The websites you visit collect your IP address and can track your behavior just as they would in a normal session.

If you’re on your home network, your router logs that traffic. If you’re at a coffee shop, the network operator can see it too.

In 2024, Google settled a class-action lawsuit originally seeking $5 billion from users who claimed Google misled them about what Incognito mode protected. Google paid no money — but was required to delete billions of browsing records and update its privacy disclosures

The tracking that follows you everywhere

Even without cookies, advertisers have increasingly sophisticated ways to identify you across sessions — a technique called “browser fingerprinting.” Your browser’s unique combination of screen resolution, installed fonts, time zone, language settings and dozens of other attributes creates a fingerprint that’s often specific enough to identify you without a single cookie.

Private browsing does nothing to hide your fingerprint, so the websites you’re visiting will still know it’s you.

What provides more privacy

If genuine privacy from your ISP and network operator is the goal, a reputable virtual private network is your best tool. It encrypts your traffic and masks your IP address from outside observers — though the VPN provider itself can still see your activity, so choosing a trustworthy one matters.

A more technical approach is to use Tor Browser because it routes your traffic through multiple servers, making tracking significantly harder, though it comes with a noticeable speed tradeoff.

For most people, the right mental model is simple: private browsing hides your activity from others who use the same device. It does not hide your activity from the internet.

Before you rely on it for something sensitive, ask yourself whether your concern is about the person sitting next to you or the companies and networks on the other end of your connection. The answer tells you exactly how much protection you’ll actually have.

Private browsing plus a VPN is the most practical combination for everyday users who want reasonable protection without technical complexity.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

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