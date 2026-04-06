Data Doctors: Is Google using my email messages to train AI?

The scariest version of this story isn't accurate. But there's enough truth buried underneath to make it worth your attention.

A viral story from last year has been making the rounds again, claiming that Gmail automatically opted all users into a program that lets Google train its AI on your private emails and attachments.

If you missed the panic, consider yourself lucky — because the scariest version of this story isn’t accurate. But there’s enough truth buried underneath to make it worth your attention.

Here’s what actually happened: In November 2025, a well-respected cybersecurity firm published a report suggesting Gmail’s “Smart Features” settings were being used to train Google’s AI models — and that users had been silently enrolled.

The story spread like wildfire. Within days, Google pushed back hard, calling the reports “misleading” and stating clearly that Gmail content is not used to train its Gemini AI model and that no settings had been changed.

The cybersecurity firm that started the storm issued a correction, acknowledging it had “contributed to a perfect storm of misunderstanding” caused by Google changing the wording and placement of existing settings — not the settings themselves. Snopes investigated and reached the same conclusion.

Gmail has always read your emails

What is true is that Gmail does read your emails — and has for years.

Think of it like hiring a tax accountant. If you want them to do your taxes, they have to see your most personal financial details. That’s not surveillance, that’s the service working.

Gmail scans your messages to power spam filtering, spell check, smart replies, and inbox sorting. These are many helpful features that we’ve counted on for years.

The question isn’t whether Google reads your emails — it’s whether you’re comfortable with how that data is being used and whether your current settings reflect your actual preferences.

The settings to check

That last part is where this story still has legs.

The controls are genuinely confusing, buried in two separate locations, and some users find themselves reenrolled in features they had previously turned off. That’s worth fixing regardless of the AI training debate.

On desktop, open Gmail and click the gear icon, go to the “General” tab, and look for “Smart Features.” Uncheck it if you prefer to opt out.

Then click “Manage Workspace Smart Features” in that same section and toggle those off as well.

On mobile, go to “Settings,” tap “Data Privacy,” and make the same two changes there.

Keep in mind, all of those helpful “smart” features will no longer work.

Take five minutes for a full privacy checkup

While you’re at it, run Google’s free “Privacy Checkup” tool.

It walks you through what activity Google is storing, what you’re sharing across services, and how your ads are being personalized.

Most people have never visited this page despite using Google products every day.

The real lesson here isn’t that Google is secretly training AI on your personal messages. It’s that most of us accepted default settings years ago and never looked back.

That’s the habit worth breaking.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.