Data Doctors: The home internet service that’s getting harder to ignore

Home internet has traditionally meant one thing: wires. Whether cable or fiber, someone had to run a line into your house. A newer option — 5G home internet — cuts the cord entirely.

Q: Is home 5G internet worth considering and if so, which one is best?

A: Home internet has traditionally meant one thing: wires. Whether cable or fiber, someone had to run a line into your house. A newer option — 5G home internet — cuts the cord entirely and delivers service over the same cellular networks your smartphone uses.

The technology has matured quickly and, for many households, it’s no longer a fringe option. The real question is whether it fits your specific situation.

A small gateway device connects to a nearby cell tower and broadcasts Wi-Fi throughout your home. Setup is refreshingly simple — plug it in, place it near a window, and you’re usually up and running in minutes, with no technician visit required, no drilling and no annual contract.

How it actually performs

Typical speeds range from 100 to 300 Mbps — more than enough for streaming, video calls and a home full of connected devices, but the tradeoff is consistency.

Unlike a wired connection dedicated to your home, fixed wireless shares tower capacity with nearby users. During peak evening hours in dense neighborhoods, you may notice slowdowns. Rural users, paradoxically, often report the most consistent experience because there’s less competition for tower bandwidth.

If fiber is available at your address, it remains the gold standard for performance and consistency. But if your current option is overpriced cable or a slower DSL, 5G home internet is absolutely worth considering.

The main providers

T-Mobile has the broadest availability and most consistent performance across most markets at around $50-$70 per month with no hard data caps and no annual contracts.

Verizon starts around $35 per month for existing customers for their slower base option and offers a faster 5G tier on its ultra-wideband network — it’s the fastest fixed wireless option on the market where it’s available.

AT&T offers fixed wireless primarily in rural and suburban markets where its fiber build-out hasn’t reached. Speeds and pricing trail the other two, but it’s worth checking if your options are limited.

Mint Mobile launched MINTernet in late 2025 with the most aggressive pricing in the category — $30 per month for existing Mint customers and $40 as a standalone service. It runs on T-Mobile’s network using similar equipment, so coverage is identical. Two fine-print items worth knowing: data throttles after 1TB monthly and Mint customers may experience lower network priority during peak congestion compared with direct T-Mobile subscribers. It’s a value play, not a performance focused option.

Should you switch?

Fixed wireless is worth a serious look if you’re paying over $80 per month for your current service, if you move frequently, if you’re a snowbird splitting time between homes or if you’re simply tired of promotional rates that expire without warning.

It’s less ideal for households with multiple simultaneous 4K streamers, serious gamers sensitive to latency or anyone in a densely populated area with heavy tower congestion.

It’s easy to test

There’s no need to guess whether it’s effective in your situation. T-Mobile offers a 15-day trial, Verizon offers 30 days and Mint offers 14 days.

Start by entering your address on each provider’s website to confirm availability. Keep in mind, your best deal will likely be with your current cellular provider. Be sure to test thoroughly before you cancel your current home internet service.

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