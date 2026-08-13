Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 68 52 .567 +8½ Boston 64 56 .533 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 68 52 .567 +8½ Boston 64 56 .533 +4½ Texas 60 61 .496 — Minnesota 60 62 .492 ½ Detroit 59 61 .492 ½ Cleveland 59 62 .488 1 Toronto 59 63 .484 1½ Baltimore 58 63 .479 2 Seattle 56 65 .463 4

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Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 6, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bennett 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 9-5) at Detroit (Jobe 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 7-8) at Cleveland (Williams 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-5) at Toronto (Bieber 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-9) at Houston (Lambert 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 4-9) at Athletics (Jump 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 71 50 .587 +7½ San Diego 65 57 .533 +1 Arizona 64 58 .525 — Philadelphia 64 58 .525 — Miami 62 59 .512 1½ St. Louis 61 60 .504 2½ Washington 59 63 .484 5 Cincinnati 57 62 .479 5½ Pittsburgh 58 64 .475 6

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Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 13-6) at Cincinnati (Burns 13-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 7-8) at Cleveland (Williams 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1) at Atlanta (Sale 12-7), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

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