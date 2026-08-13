Before the ‘carnage’, Montgomery County fair makes the midway a little calmer

On Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the flashing lights and music from carnival rides and vendor booths will be switched off, and a quiet space will be available.

For some people with sensory issues, the noise and lights of a carnival can be too much of a good thing.

That’s why organizers of the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair say they’re hosting a sensory-friendly morning on the midway Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the flashing lights and music from carnival rides and vendor booths will be switched off, and a quiet space will be available in what’s called the chill-out zone, according to organizers of the fair, located in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

“The space is designed for anyone who may benefit from a temporary reduction in sensory stimulation,” said Marty Svrcek, the fair’s executive director. “This includes, but isn’t limited to, individuals with ASD, ADHD, anxiety disorders, those who become overstimulated.”

Gaithersburg’s inclusion program arranges a variety of sensory-friendly events for recreational activities throughout the year.

“We not only have the carnival and the rest of the fair operations shutting down noises,” Svrcek said. “We’ve provided a whole sensory space inside our ‘Chilly Mall,’ where folks can go and find the kind of support that they might need.”

What else is planned at this year’s fair?

For the fair itself, Svrcek said people keep coming back because “it’s animals, food, entertainment and rides, and we offer all of those items once a year for nine days.”

Obviously, when it comes to the monster trucks: “We’ll have our night of destruction … demolition derby, trailer races and all kinds of carnage in the grandstand.”

The sensory-friendly event is planned partway through the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair’s nine day run, from Aug. 14 to 22. Admission is free for kids ages 11 and under; tickets are available online.

“This is a celebration of America,” Svrcek said. “We’re doing a lot of patriotic decorations.”

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