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17-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Fauquier County quinceañera

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

August 13, 2026, 10:18 AM

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at a quinceañera in Fauquier County, Virginia, last weekend.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested the Dumfries teen Wednesday as part of the investigation into the Aug. 8 killing of 16-year-old Samuel Ojeda, of Triangle.

He’s being held at a juvenile detention center in Loudoun County.

The shooting happened Saturday night at a rural property on Bowery Lane near Catlett.

Deputies arrived around 9:30 p.m. after a complaint about a noisy outdoor party and reports of gunfire.

Authorities determined the event was a quinceañera and that the gunshots initially reported were coming from a different location.

But before deputies left the property, they witnessed an altercation involving several people and heard a gunshot.

Deputies found Ojeda suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents nearby were initially asked to shelter in place as authorities investigated. That order was later lifted after the sheriff’s office said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

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Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

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