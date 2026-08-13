BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Field of Dreams, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet or use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

This is an opportunity for sports fans to raise the stakes on any MLB game this weekend. It’s also worth noting that there are NFL preseason options for football fans. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of different options for sports fans.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus

The platform offers two distinct entry points designed to fit different betting strategies, depending on where you are located.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Available Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (If initial wager wins) BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Available Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 13, 2026

The value proposition is straightforward and dictated by geography:

The $1,500 First Bet Offer is activated using code TOP1500. This promotion allows new bettors to place their first wager up to $1,500. If that initial bet does not win, BetMGM automatically returns the staked amount in the form of bonus bets, providing substantial capital for a second opportunity on the MLB market.

Alternatively, users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV using code TOP150 unlock the Bet $10 and Get $150 bonus. This is a focused, high-value entry point that rewards bettors upon settling a successful qualifying wager. Whether you are backing the Phillies’ lineup or focusing on pitching matchups, these offers provide significant starting capital for new users.

Key MLB Matchups on Thursday Night

The current MLB schedule features several compelling matchups, offering plenty of action for new bettors utilizing the BetMGM bonus code. Below are the current odds for the marquee games:

Philadelphia Phillies (PHI) @ Minnesota Twins (TWI)

Moneyline: PHI -110 | TWI -110

Runline: PHI -1.5 (+154) | TWI +1.5 (-189)

Total: 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Milwaukee Brewers (BRE) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (DOD)

Moneyline: BRE +125 | DOD -149

Runline: BRE +1.5 (-175) | DOD -1.5 (+145)

Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Boston Red Sox (BOS) @ Toronto Blue Jays (JAY)

Moneyline: BOS -161 | JAY +135

Runline: BOS -1.5 (+105) | JAY +1.5 (-128)

Total: 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)

The contest between the Phillies and Twins stands out as an evenly matched game, with both teams trading at -110 on the moneyline. Philadelphia relies heavily on offense, led by stars like Bryce Harper, who maintains an impressive OPS of .871. However, they face a tough assignment against the Twins’ probable starter, Taj Bradley, who boasts a strong 3.76 ERA and a high strikeout rate (10.12 K9).

Meanwhile, the clash in Los Angeles pits the Brewers against the Dodgers. The Brewers, despite being the road underdog at +125, carry a competitive team batting average of .251. They face the juggernaut Dodgers, where Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate with an OPS of .937.

How to Register With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is a quick and straightforward process designed to maximize your initial wagering potential on the MLB slate. Whether you intend to back the Milwaukee Brewers as they challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers, or place a wager on the competitive Phillies vs. Twins contest, follow these four steps to secure your bonus funds:

Account Registration Create a new BetMGM account. Provide standard personal information (name, address, email) to complete the registration and verify that you are 21 years of age or older and located in a participating state.

Apply the Bonus Code Apply the appropriate bonus code during registration based on your location and desired offer:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, or WV: Use bonus code TOP150 to access the Bet $10 Get $150 offer.

Use bonus code to access the Bet $10 Get $150 offer. Users in All Other Eligible States: Use bonus code TOP1500 to activate the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Initial Deposit To qualify for the promotion, you must make a minimum initial deposit of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods.

Place Your First Wager After funding your account, place your first real-money wager on any eligible MLB market. Once this qualifying wager is settled, you will receive the corresponding bonus outcome tied to your chosen introductory offer.